On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that during the day, several long-term care facilities in the commonwealth began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
“Again, our goal is to get everyone in long-term care facilities vaccinated by March 1,” said Gov. Beshear. “If we do that, we cut off 66% of the deaths that we have been experiencing. We also reduce hospitalizations and we free up more health care capacity. That means patients who do come in to the hospital get more attention and access and we improve their health outcomes.”
The Governor showed images from the first long-term care residents in Kentucky to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Representatives from Walgreens joined the Governor, Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) leaders and long-term care advocates during a virtual news conference.
The vaccinations follow a recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that the initial phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program should be offered to health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Most assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities have enrolled in the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program implementing COVID-19 vaccination. Walgreens and CVS are providing services to the facilities, including follow-up visits.
Walgreens pharmacy team members will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities across Kentucky and 11 additional states the week of Dec. 21, including many in rural and urban areas.
Long-term care facilities where residents began receiving the vaccine on Monday from Walgreens included Signature Healthcare of Summerfield and Signature Healthcare at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center, in Louisville, and Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
Locally, the Laurel County Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, 24 on Sunday, 35 on Saturday, 51 on Friday and 58 on Thursday.
There are 1,462 active COVID-19 cases, according to the health department out of 3,410 total cases. Thirty-five are currently hospitalized and 32 are in a congregate setting.
The Whitley County Health Department reported 23 new cases on Monday, 19 cases on Sunday, 24 new cases on Saturday, 11 cases on Friday and 35 on Thursday.
The county has reported 2,079 cases in total and 289 are active cases. Three of the active cases are hospitalized.
The Knox County Health Department reported 53 new cases on Monday, 36 on Friday and 12 on Thursday bringing the county's total actives aces to 211 out of 1,725 total cases. Three of those are at a congregate setting.
The Knox County Health Department also advised that possible exposures occurred at Big Lots in Corbin between 8 a.m. and noon Dec. 16 and 5 a.m. to noon Dec. 17; Sav-A-Lot in Corbin on Cumberland Falls Highway between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Dec. 16; IGA in Barbourville between 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 19; and Pizza Hut in Barbourville between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 16.
The incidence rates for the Tri-County remains over 25 cases per 100,000. Whitley County has the highest rate at 96.1, Knox County is at 72.9 and Laurel County is at 65.5.
Williamsburg Independent School has announced it will return to virtual learning the week of Jan. 4 and an announcement will be made later on how it will move forward on Jan. 11.
During the governor's press conference, Beshear highlighted a Washington Post report that, currently, an American dies from COVID-19 every 33 seconds. The report emphasized the virus’ severity across the United States, but recognized Kentucky’s unique success in one aspect of the fight against it: Kentucky is the only state in the nation where fewer intensive care unit beds are in use today than were in use three months ago.
The Governor was joined virtually by Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates, Interim Chief Medical Officer for Inpatient Services at UK HealthCare. Dr. Montgomery-Yates is also a physician in the COVID unit and the director of the ICU recovery clinic where she works directly with COVID-19 patients at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
“This pandemic has affected all of our lives in a myriad of different ways,” said Dr. Montgomery-Yates. “But I’m excited that one of the positive things that has come out of this global crisis is that the scientific community has come together to roll out in a record amount of time – in a way that has been safe and effective – a new and novel vaccine that is going to change the way we see, develop and distribute vaccinations forever.
“I know that there have been some fears about the vaccine, but from the medical community, we see this as an incredibly safe and an incredibly well thought out vaccine. I had a little arm soreness after the COVID-19 vaccine, but honestly, the flu shot caused more soreness for me. We’ve now vaccinated about 2,000 people here at UK. I feel very confident in the safety.
“The workers on the COVID unit are exhausted. This has been a war. But as news of the vaccine has come, there’s a renewed energy, there’s a renewed sense of hope that this is going to end.”
Dr. Montgomery-Yates also talked about how she approaches conversations about the vaccine with her children.
“Both my children would say they don’t particularly enjoy shots and needles, but they feel privileged to live in a place where they are offered that opportunity to get vaccines like this one. They understand that just like going to the doctor for other things, vaccines help keep them healthy. It’s the same reason that we don’t eat 15 bowls of ice cream for dinner,” said Dr. Montgomery-Yates. “I’ve told them, ‘it’s not horrible, it’s very quick, and it will save your life, the life of your grandmother, your aunt, your classmates – it’s not just about us.’”
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, introduced a new vaccine dashboard on kycovid19.ky.gov where Kentuckians can learn more about the vaccine, its planned distribution stages and progress of its rollout across the state. Eighty hospitals in Kentucky will receive the Moderna vaccine this week.
“This will show the total number of doses that have been shipped to the state; it will show the total number of Kentuckians who have been vaccinated; and it will show the total number of doses remaining to be deployed,” said Dr. Stack. “These numbers do not include the numbers that go to the long-term care facility immunization, at least not currently. Those get assigned over to CVS and Walgreens and show up in a different tracking methodology.”
Finally, the Governor commented on the new COVID-19 relief bill the federal government is expected to pass tonight. State governments are expected to receive financial assistance for vaccines, contact tracing, testing, schools, transportation, rental assistance, nutrition and child care.
“This bill also includes another round of the paycheck protection program for small businesses. I will say, I don’t think it’s going to be enough for small businesses. I’m certainly looking at additional relief that we can provide here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “There also appears to be an extension of unemployment benefits for those who are about to fall off.”
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 1,988
New deaths: 15
Positivity rate: 8.64%
Total deaths: 2,412
Currently hospitalized: 1,580
Currently in ICU: 411
Currently on ventilator: 231
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties reported 80 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 376.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.