WILLIAMSBURG — On Friday night, the Williamsburg Police Department responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of KY Highway 92 west and Interstate 75 South where a man was driving under the influence.
Williamsburg Police K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter and Williamsburg Police Officer Jason Williams responded to the collision where a man was trapped under a vehicle. According to a press release from the department, preliminary investigation shows that James Goins, 34, of Williamsburg, was ejected from a 1993 Chevy S-10 pickup truck, that was being driven by Aze Davis, also of Williamsburg.
Davis ran a red light and collided with a 2009 Chevy Impala being driven by Darleen Green.
Goins was trapped under the vehicle and had to be extricated by members of Williamsburg Fire Department. Goins was transported by Whitley County EMS to a landing zone at Kentucky Splash Water Park where he was flown by helicopter to UT Medical Center. Goins had several broken bones.
Samantha Struzik was also a passenger in the pickup truck. Struzik was cited for drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
The other occupants were transported to Baptist Health Corbin for injuries received from the collision.
Additionally, Davis was determined to be under the influence and cited to court for DUI. Davis was taken to the hospital due to injuries sustained from the collision.
Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said normally arrests are made for individuals who are driving under the influence, unless they are going to be in the hospital for an extended period of time.
Officer Hunter and Officer Williams are continuing the investigation. The Whitley County Sheriff's Department assisted are the scene.
