WHITLEY COUNTY — The sentencing of a Woodbine man indicted on four sexually-related charges has been delayed again after the man asked for more time to speak with his attorney prior to sentencing.
James LaForest was arrested in April 2017 and pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sodomy - victim under 12 years of age, first-degree sexual abuse - victim under 12 years of age and incest - victim under 12 years of age or serious physical injury.
LaForest was arrested in April 2017 following an investigation by Kentucky State Police into allegations made by an 8-year-old child that LaForest had subjected the child to sexual abuse. A recorded confession by LaForest was later obtained, according to an arrest citation.
After rejecting a plea deal offer in April 2019, LaForest agreed to a plea deal in October 2019. LaForest agreed to a 25-year sentence. Without a plea deal, LaForest could have faced anywhere from 85 years to life in prison since the victim was under the age of 12.
James LaForest was supposed to receive his formal sentencing in court in December 2019, but it was delayed when the court learned that LaForest had not been pre-evaluated before being placed on the state’s sex offender registry.
He was set to be sentenced Tuesday in Whitley County Circuit Court, but it was postponed until Monday.
Ronald Anderson, who was arrested on 12 counts of wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance, was formally sentenced to five years Tuesday.
The following individuals were also in court Tuesday and will be given the jury trial status date in August:
- Ronnie Hensley - First-degree sexual abuse - victim under 12 years of age.
- Jeremy Hatfield - three counts of murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property (firearm) and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
- Roby Keith Thompson Jr. - first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
- Nicholas Rucker - murder (domestic violence), tampering with physical evidence and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
- Anthony Partin - two counts first-degree rape - victim under 12 years of age.
- Kenneth Prewitt - first-degree rape - victim under 12 years of age, first-degree sodomy - victim under 12 years of age and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse - victim under 12 years of age.
