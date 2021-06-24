Senior Vouchers allow seniors to get fresh produce at farmers market

WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Farmers Market will be offering their Senior Vouchers again this year through the Kentucky Farmers Market Nutrition Program, giving local senior citizens access to fresh, nutritious and locally grown produce.
According to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the purpose of the Kentucky Farmers Market Nutrition Program is to gain market access for farmers as well as improve the nutrition of low income families by providing them better access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
“What it does is tries to promote eating more fresh produce and makes it more affordable for seniors because there’s no coupon for fresh fruits and vegetables for anybody,” said Andrea Munoz, SNAP-Ed Program Assistant with the Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office. “This is how they can get these things and makes it more affordable.”
Seniors who are eligible and fall within the guidelines are provided with checks to purchase fresh, unprocessed, locally grown fruits, honey, vegetables and herbs at state-approved farmers markets.
In order to be eligible for this program, you must live in Whitley County, must be over 60 years of age and fit within income guidelines.
This year, each senior citizen who applies and fits the criteria will receive a booklet with five check of $6 each for a total of $30. The Whitley County Farmers Market will once again be offering the double dollar promotion to help Whitley County senior citizens get even more produce with their vouchers.
“What’s cool here in Whitley County is that we have the double dollar promotions that will make the $6 voucher a $12 voucher,” Munoz said.
Applications to apply for the vouchers will be available at the local farmers markets until all vouchers have been given out. Vouchers are given a first come, first serve basis with a total of 65 senior vouchers for the county. Munoz will also be on-hand to answer any questions and help people fill out their applications.
Munoz said that the senior vouchers need to be used before October 30 in order for the county to continue receiving funding to participate in the program.
If someone is unable to attend the farmers market in person to fill out an application, they may apply by proxy, Munoz said. Legal documentation, such as a state ID, will need to be provided.
The Whitley County Farmers Market will be providing a list of all farmers who are participating in this year’s Senior Vouchers program.
For more information, visit https://www.kyagr.com/consumer/senior-farmer-market.html or email Munoz at andrea.munoz@kysu.edu.
