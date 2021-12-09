Senior students raising funds for science club trip by hosting Reindeer Run 5K Saturday

CORBIN - The Corbin High School Senior Science Club is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday, December 11, dubbed the Reindeer Run 5K in an effort to raise funds for an upcoming field trip students must first earn the opportunity to attend.
“It’s an incentive trip for our upperclassmen to take upper-level science courses,” explained CHS Teacher Marsee Huffman, who teaches an upper-level anatomy course and is in her first-year leading organizing efforts for the trip.
Huffman said that in order to be eligible for the field trip, students must complete at least either two Advance Placement (AP) science courses, a dual-credit science course in which students can earn college credit, or the high school’s bio-med pathway. She said the Senior Science Club and the trips were first organized in 1993 by current Principal Steve Jewell back when he taught science.
“It was a little less then,” Huffman said on the trips. “They would do like maybe a weekend in Washington D.C. or something, but now it has progressed,” she added, noting how this year’s trip would be a week’s stay down in Central Florida.
The trips have become tradition with each year providing students with memories of a unique experience. Huffman can recall taking the trip her senior year. Her group went to New York City. Since becoming a teacher, she’s chaperoned trips to Los Angeles, San Diego and Colorado Springs.
But unique experiences don’t come cheap, as Huffman said this year’s trip is estimated to cost each student around $2,000. Which isn’t bad, says Huffman, once you consider the multiple nights stay in a hotel, the cost of food, shopping and other activities.
“But still, senior year can get quite expensive for them,” she said, referencing the costs associated with things like prom, graduation and applying for colleges. As a result, Huffman said the group stays busy throughout the year raising money to help offset the costs of the trip.
“Every year we have some that qualify for the trip, want to go, but are just financially constrained and have a hard time with it,” Huffman explained. “So we do everything possible to make sure that anybody that has qualified is able to go.”
The group has hosted yard sales, sold Little Cesars pizzas and spirit cards. Huffman said when she was a student, she raked leaves. The club often meets and plans ways on which they can raise money. Huffman says they have plans to host a trivia night in January.
“We tell all of our kids, ‘Don’t let the financial burden of it be the only thing that stops you,’” she said. “If the only thing that is holding them up is that they are afraid they can’t pay for it, we tell them stay in the club and we will make this happen.”
Saturday’s event is another example of the group being creative and “making it happen.” Huffman said that as of last Friday, around 50 people had pre-registered for Saturday’s race and secured themselves a T-shirt and reindeer antlers. However, if you are still wanting to participate but have missed pre-registration, Huffman said not to worry, as the race would host same-day registration beginning at 9 a.m. and would cost $15.
The race is scheduled to begin an hour later at 10 a.m. Huffman said she received help from Chris Jones and the group Falls Road Runners in preparing for the event. She said the two sides planned the race’s course, which is similar to the Nibroc Run’s course, but adds an extra loop through the neighborhood located behind Whayne Supply.
Medals will be given to the top three finishers in each age division and plaques will be given to the race’s overall male and female winner, male and female master class winner and male and female grandmaster class winner. Free refreshments will be on-hand for race participants.
If you aren’t interested in participating in the race, but still want to help students raise money for their trip, Huffman said you still can.
“People can always donate to help the kids out,” she said. “If they know any of the kids personally, they can reach out to them. If they don’t, they can reach out to the high school and they’ll be put in contact with who they need to do that.”
