The Corbin Senior Citizens Center hosted their Spring Fling event on Wednesday, inviting area senior citizens to come out and enjoy live music from local music group The Ponytails, dancing, lots of food and fellowship. Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus even stopped by to join in the fun on Wednesday morning. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

