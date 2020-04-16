Senior center welcoming donations of fruit and vegetables

WILLIAMSBURG — The Senior Citizens of Whitley County, also known as the senior center in Williamsburg, remains diligent in feeding the community via curbside service and welcomes donations of fresh fruits and vegetables.
One local farmer, Theresa Martin, takes eggs to the center and found out what a benefit extra produce would be to the center, especially during this uncertain time.
Center Director Virginia Hayes said the center mostly uses canned or frozen fruits and vegetables.
“If we do get them we would be proud to have them,” said Hayes about donations of extra fresh produce. “Fresh vegetables always have a better taste and they can tell.”
Hayes said right now it’s hard to serve the seniors because they are operating on a drive-by plan where the seniors pull up to the curb, stay in the vehicles and the meals are handed to them.
The number of meals being served has actually increased since the restrictions put in place after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The center typically serves around 30, and now with the drive-by service they are serving closer to 40. They also offer a home delivery service. Hayes said this is an important part of the program as most of the seniors are leery about going out to shop even with the allotted time slot devoted for senior shopping.
Hayes admits the finances for the center’s meal program like most everybody’s right now are taking a hit but she’s determined to serve the community.
“We will probably go in the hole but we’re going to feed them anyway,” said Hayes. “The ones of mine that used to make a meal donation... I still have a few of them that do from their cars, but most of them haven’t and I understand.”
Hayes said she understands that the seniors are at a point where they just don’t know if they can spend any money. She is however pleased with $600 the seniors raised with a recent Easter egg fundraiser.
Hayes is also thankful to have several local churches and the University of the Cumberlands helping with meals too.
The center welcomes both fruit and vegetable donations as well as monetary donations. Hayes said anytime between noon and 2 p.m. is good time to drop items off. Knock on the door and someone will assist. The center is located at 208 South Second Street in downtown Williamsburg.
