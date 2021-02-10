WILLIAMSBURG—The Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center is asking for the community’s help in spreading a little extra love to their residents this Valentine’s Day.
Activity Director Becky Meadows and the staff at the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center are asking community members to send in Valentine’s cards and gifts to their over 100 residents in the facility.
With COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, residents at the Williamsburg facility haven’t had much opportunity to interact with friends and family members and are being to feel the affects of that.
“We always have a fundraiser at Valentine’s Day—we sell balloon bouquets and stuff for the activity fund,” Meadows said. “A lot of families will call and purchase one and have it sent to their resident but we don’t normally advertise that to the community. But this year, with all the COVID stuff, our residents are missing that contact with their family, with the community. I found out at Christmas that people from the community want to help, they just don’t always know how, so that’s why we’ve opened that opened to allow them to help us send a little bit of love to them.”
Meadows said community members can send anything from homemade Valentine’s cards to letters to flowers, balloon bouquets or candy. All items delivered or dropped off will be checked before being dispersed to residents.
The cards and gifts will be dispersed to the residents during a Valentine’s Day party that the facility will be hosting later this week.
Though Meadows said she has had a lot of interest and calls regarding sending in items, she has yet to receive enough cards and gifts for all the residents in the facility.
Community members can drop off their Valentine’s cards and gifts at the facility or may send them by mail or have them delivered from a flower shop. Meadows asks that all items be dropped off by 4:30 p.m. between now and Thursday and asking that all cards and gifts be in by Thursday.
The Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center is located at 287 North 11th Street in Williamsburg.
Meadows hopes this act of kindness will give their residents some hope after a very difficult past year.
“It’s just always special for anybody to know that somebody is thinking about them or loving them,” she said.
