After hosting a Veterans Day Program Wednesday morning, Knox County welcomed Kentucky Senator Rand Paul for a town hall meeting. Community members were invited to the event, where they were provided an update from the Senator and had a chance to have some of their questions answered by Paul. Prior to Paul speaking, members of the Knox County JROTC performed a Presentation of Colors. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Sen. Rand Paul visits Knox County
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
