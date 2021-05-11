LONDON - As part of a statewide tour through Central and Eastern Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul made two stops in the Tri-County Thursday. Paul first visited the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics in Lexington Thursday morning, before stopping at the Corbin Center for a private event and ending with a meeting with local residents at the Laurel County Courthouse.
While in London, Senator Paul raised several points in his speech to an audience of about 50 people. He began by discussing COVID and his beliefs that Kentucky should reopen its economy and that all Kentucky students should be back in school.
“The vaccine does work,” he said. “Maybe not everybody is going to agree with me, but I think people who are high-risk should take it,” but later said that it wasn’t the government’s place to force people into taking the vaccine.
“What we don’t need is the government saying we can’t open up or go to restaurants, or that we still have to wear a mask after we’ve been vaccinated,” noted Paul. “If you want to, that’s fine. That’s your business. But no one should tell you. That’s an individual, private decision you should make.”
Paul mocked Governor Andy Beshear, who has pledged to reopen the state once 2.5 million Kentuckians were inoculated, saying Beshear came up with the 2.5 million figure by pulling the number “out from under his hat.” He complemented the Kentucky legislature for passing bills limiting Gov. Beshear’s use of emergency powers in response of the pandemic, despite Beshear’s attempt to veto the bills.
Paul also commended the state legislature for passing election reform laws, and said he believed the best way to vote was by showing up in person with a driver’s license.
“There’s nothing racist about that. It’s actually racist to imply that certain races can’t get a driver’s license,” he said, adding that if one could not obtain a driver’s license, they could get a state issued ID for free. He also said he was against mail-in ballots saying election officials aren’t able to verify if the correct person filled them out, leading to fraudulent ballots and ballot harvesting.
The Senator later raised concerns he had on the federal level, such as President Joe Biden’s recent push for a $2 trillion infrastructure bill, in which Paul said only 10 percent of the bill went towards improving and building American roads and bridges, while $500 billion went to the Green New Deal. Paul also spoke against additional federal government spending and mentioned the most recent stimulus check issued by the federal government.
“The federal government isn’t supposed to coddle you from cradle to grave,” noted Paul, saying continued stimulus checks could lead to unintended consequences such as inflation.
Other federal concerns raised by Paul included the recent push for the District of Columbia to gain statehood. The move would see Washington D.C. have the same number of senators (2) as Kentucky. He also mentioned how some Democrats were pushing to add four new members to the Supreme Court. If allowed, he said Republicans would just add five the next time it had the majority of power, followed by Democrats adding six after that.
“Before you know it, we’ll have 99 people on the Supreme Court,” he said.
Later in his speech, Paul said he was concerned with people saying America was a terrible place to live and the recent call by some to defund the police. He called the idea of defunding “obscene” and said it was “absurd for people to be saying that.”
“But all you hear in the news is how terrible police are and that we need to defund the police or have better police,” he said. “I think that is a crazy notion. We will have anarchy. We’re going to look like Portland. The courthouse will be on fire with Molotov cocktails burning under police cars,” he continued, later adding, “We don’t want that in Kentucky, but that’s what people are egging us on to do.”
Paul said he believed America was a great country founded on great principles.
“We were founded upon the principle that our rights come from our creator and that the job of the government was largely to protect these God-given rights,” he said. “These are rights that are innately ours.”
