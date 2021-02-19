BOWLING GREEN, KY – U.S. Senator Rand Paul announced his nominations to the U.S. service academies, consisting of 38 nominations to individuals from across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Corbin student Peyton Addison was one of the students nominated.
“A very rewarding aspect of being a United States Senator is the opportunity to nominate young men and women from across the state to attend our nation’s prestigious service academies. I commend each of these students for their dedication and desire to serve in the United States military, and I wish them the best through the remainder of the selection process. I have no doubt the students chosen will proudly represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the service academies.”
Dr. Paul nominated the following individuals to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy:
United States Air Force Academy
Emelia Campbell – Union, KY
Palmer Collett – Frankfort, KY
Makynzie Hummel – Rineyville, KY
Philip Medley – Mentor, KY
John Mark Page – Russellville, KY
Nicolas Pauley – Crestwood, KY
Valerie Pucko – Taylorsville, KY
Ariel Silverton – Southgate, KY
Joel Thomason – Bowling Green, KY
Max Wahoff – Fort Mitchell, KY
United States Merchant Marine Academy
Peyton Addison – Corbin, KY
James Ammons III – Fort Knox, KY
Jeffrey Tyler Ashlock – Springfield, KY
Hunter Hazel – Paducah, KY
Joseph Hazel – Paducah, KY
Michael Lassell – Crestwood, KY
Nicolas Pauley – Crestwood, KY
Keegan Solmos – Bardstown, KY
United States Military Academy
David Clark – Lexington, KY
Kaitlyn Day – Harlan, KY
Clayton Lewis – Owensboro, KY
Mia Mercer – Louisville, KY
Katrina Pabellano Majadas – Fort Knox, KY
Noah Pace – Louisville, KY
John Mark Page – Russellville, KY
Ariel Silverton – Southgate, KY
Michael Soto – Eminence, KY
Wyatt Stephens – Union, KY
United States Naval Academy
John French – Bowling Green, KY
Andrew McCall – Paducah, KY
Daniel Melnikov – Crestwood, KY
Josh Moran – Crittenden, KY
Cooper Otalora – Elizabethtown, KY
Nicolas Pauley – Crestwood, KY
Noah Sirchio – Louisville, KY
Max Wahoff – Fort Mitchell, KY
Nicholas Williams – Somerset, KY
Colby Winters – Catlettsburg, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.