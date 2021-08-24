WILLIAMSBURG — The Chamber of Commerce meeting that Sen. Mitch McConnell was planned to speak at was canceled Monday morning due to rising COVID cases.
The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Knox County Chamber of Commerce were joining together for the luncheon Tuesday afternoon that would welcome the U.S. senator.
The luncheon was cancelled by the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors out of an abundance of caution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.