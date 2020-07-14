CORBIN - On Monday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell visited Baptist Health Corbin to thank local healthcare workers for their hard work and sacrifices during the current healthcare crisis.
“Let’s go back to the beginning of the year,” said McConnell. “We were hit with something brand new. Nobody knew how to deal with it, and yet the healthcare workers on the frontlines reminded me of the first-responders that ran into the burning buildings after 9/11. They didn’t know how much they were endangering their own health in trying to help others.”
McConnell also provided an update on the monies being distributed as part of the CARES Act, as the Senator played a vital role in helping create the bill that aided in alleviating the financial burden placed on rural hospitals as result of the coronavirus.
“Baptist Health system of eight hospitals and medical groups felt the impact of COVID-19 and experienced lost revenue of $230 million. Baptist had $42 million of direct cost related to COVID-19 in the months of March, April, and May,” noted Anthony Powers, President of Baptist Health Corbin.
McConnell said the CARES Act was created to help grapple the healthcare crisis and prop-up the American economy which had been largely shutdown at the requests of medical experts.
“Since I’m in the middle of every one of these discussions, and in this particular case started the bill in my office, I always try to lookout for Kentucky,” noted the Senator. “What this did was pump $12 billion into the commonwealth.”
“If you look at the accumulative total of states our size, we got the second largest amount of money out of the CARES Act of any state in America,” McConnell later added.
Out of that $12 billion, $2 billion went to state and local governments.
“The city of Corbin is going to receive CARES Act funding that keeps us from having to dramatically cut our budget for this fiscal year,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus Monday. “We also have a new grant, the Cops grant so we’re going to have a school resource officer in every school in our district. The PPP loans, the Paycheck Protection Program, has allowed our small businesses to stay solvent during the COVID crisis,” she continued. “The London Corbin Airport is right now closed down, because of the monies the leader has gotten to them to be able to expand and widen the runway, which will reap benefits for decades to come.”
McConnell said that $5 billion was taken advantage of by Kentucky’s businesses through the PPP loan program.
Kentucky’s hospitals and healthcare facilities received $1.2 billion of the $12 billion that came into the commonwealth as a result of the CARES Act. Baptist Health, and the eight hospitals around that state that make up its family of healthcare facilities, received $89 million of the $1.2 billion, while Corbin Baptist Health specifically received $10.3 million. Baptist Health as a whole received $845,000 to help expand their telehealth capabilities.
According to McConnell, 54 of Kentucky’s rural hospitals received a total of $380 million as the result of a Medicaid settlement between the Senator and Governor Andy Beshear. Corbin Baptist Health received $2.4 million from the settlement.
The CARES Act saw $3 trillion added to the national debt. A step Sen. McConnell says he would have been against in any other situation.
“It does raise a good deal of concern because we now have a cumulative debt the size of our economy for the first time since World War II,” McConnell said. “Believe me, we would not have done that under any other circumstances.”
Having said that, McConnell did announce that he predicted that another rescue package similar to the CARES Act would be passed within the next three or so weeks. In fact, the Senator reported that the beginning stages of constructing such a bill was beginning and that discussions about a new stimulus bill would begin as soon as next week.
“Here’s what you can anticipate it including,” the Senator said. “Number one, it must have, must, no bill will pass the Senate without liability protection for everyone related to the coronavirus.”
McConnell said this caveat would build-in protection for hospitals, doctors, businesses, business owners, schools, colleges, universities, teachers, and more from being sued over the coronavirus. He said he predicted that it would retroactively cover from December 2019 until about 2024 or so.
“Nobody should have to face an epidemic of lawsuits on the heels of the pandemic that we already have related to the coronavirus,” he added.
The second thing McConnell said the next stimulus bill would focus on are America’s students.
“We can’t have a normal country unless the kids are back in school,” said McConnell. “America will not look anywhere close to normal, unless kids are back in school. So look for the emphasis of the rest of the bill to be on kids, and jobs, and healthcare. That’s where I think the focus should be.”
“Regretfully, I can’t predict that this one will pass unanimously like the other one,” the Senator added. “We’re four months closer to the election, things are a little more partisan than they used to be, but somehow, some way we’ll work our way through that and do one last package.”
Those in attendance Monday included State Senate President Robert Stivers, USDA Director Hilda Legg, State Rep. Regina Bunch, Whitley County Judge Executive Pat White, and Economic Development Director Bruce Carpenter. McConnell finished his tour of hospitals in southeast Kentucky Monday by visiting St. Joseph in London, followed by Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mount Vernon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.