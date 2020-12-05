Selfie challenge encouraging students to explore local community

KNOX COUNTY — Staff with the Knox Promise Neighborhood are inviting local students and their families to take part in a selfie challenge as a fun and safe way to explore their local communities.
The month long event challenges participants to take a selfie in front of at least 35 sites across Barbourville and Corbin listed on the Knox Promise Neighborhood’s Facebook page. For a chance to win the challenge’s prize of a gift basket provided by tourism, participants must share their selfies either on Knox Promise Neighborhood’s Facebook post, or email them to Corbin Independent Schools Promise Community Coordinator Heather Martinez at martinezh@berea.edu.
Some of the sites included in the challenge are the Daniel Boone statue, the Ugly Mug, and Knox County Courthouse in Knox County, as well as Sanders Park, the L&N Railroad Depot, and the original KFC in Corbin.
Kelli Moore, the Project Director of Knox Promise Neighborhood, said sites were chosen as a way of reminding families of all of the unique places available to us in our own backyard.
“Sometimes our students don’t know all of the neat things we have in our area like Cumberland Falls, or they’ve not been there,” said Moore. “So we wanted to kind of provide that plug for our area.”
Moore said Knox County Promise Neighborhood felt it was important for students to understand and be involved with their communities.
“We want these kids not only to be successful now, but the icing on the cake would be if they came back after college and made an impact on our community as an adult. We want them to be engaged in their community and be a part of it,” noted Moore.
The challenge came as the result of Knox Promise Neighborhood staff realizing how isolated their students have felt during the pandemic and throughout virtual learning. Moore said that staff have noticed that students rarely have unstructured time anymore.
“It’s very structured in their classes,” she said. “Even though they get to see people virtually, it’s still an isolating event. This whole thing has been.”
As a program funded through federal grants obtained by Berea College, Moore says Promise Neighborhood takes a “cradle to career” approach in helping students with everything from being ready for kindergarten, to increasing high school graduation rates, and helping them transition to post-secondary life.
The program also includes a health and wellness component and even looks to to help provide stable homes for students through family engagement.
“There’s about 21 different indicators that we work toward through Promise Neighborhoods, so it’s a very comprehensive, holistic approach to improving the community,” noted Moore.
Before the pandemic, Moore said Knox Promise Neighborhood would host actives and events more focused on those academic indicators. However, she says the program is now more focused on needs.
“One thing I’ll say about our Knox Promise Neighborhoods staff, the way they have approached this pandemic, they’ve really had to create a new way of working and engaging with students and families,” Moore said. “They’ve been very gritty and graceful about the whole thing, and I’m really proud of them. They’ve shown tremendous persistence.”
Knox Promise Neighborhood offers several safe and engaging activities for families to take part in during the pandemic. They offer family-trivia night, art nights, and family challenge nights just to name a few.
For more information about Knox Promise Neighborhood or the selfie challenge, be sure to check out their Facebook page.
“We’re really failing our way to success, because we have to try so many new things in this virtual environment,” said Moore. “We’re really starting to see the fruits of our efforts now, and we’re really excited to provide more things like this.”
