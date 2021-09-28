CORBIN - During Thursday’s Corbin Rotary Club meeting at David’s Steakhouse, Secretary of State Michael Adams shared his thoughts on last year’s elections and discussed how some temporary changes implemented to ensure the safety and security of those elections were signed into law.
Before delving into those thoughts, and following an introduction by Mayor Suzie Razmus, Adams first explained the responsibilities and job duties of his position as Secretary of State.
“So first, I’m literally the Secretary of the State,” he said. “Every bill, every piece of legislation, land records, all that stuff comes to us,” he added, noting he was also responsible for verifying the governor’s signature on those documents.
In his role, Adams also serves as the state’s chief business official where he is responsible for maintaining all business records filled with the state, which he noted is mostly done through the state’s website, implemented as a cost-saving measure. Adams said that as of July 1 of last year, his office was fully independent of the state treasury and that his office generates around $9 million in revenue.
As Secretary of the State, Adams serves as Kentucky’s chief election official, a role he’s been preparing for the past 20 years. In the part of the job he said was his favorite, Adams is responsible for overseeing elections throughout Kentucky. Last year, the commonwealth saw more than one million Kentuckians vote in a presidential primary for the first time, said Adams. The general election was the first time Kentucky saw more than two million voters cast their vote. And even with the historical turnout, Adams said Kentucky was fortunate not to see the spike in COVID cases plaguing other states following their elections.
“I’m really proud of that,” he said. “If I’ve just done one thing right, if I’ve saved one life by making some changes to the process, then this is all worth it.”
Adams said other states also experienced instances of people voting in the name of dead people during last year’s elections. He said Kentucky only experienced one such case - a man in Owensboro requested an absentee ballot, used it to vote, and then voted in person. Adams said after the man voted in-person, his office received the man’s absentee ballot. He said the man’s in-person vote was not counted and that he was referred to prosecutors.
Adams attributed Kentucky’s successful elections to temporary changes made to state’s election process last year. Through a bipartisan effort and with near unanimous support, those changes were signed into law through House Bill 574 (HB 574), which expanded the number of days Kentuckians have to vote in future elections to a four day minimum. Under the new law, voters will be permitted to vote the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before an election, as well as on Election Day.
HB 574 also provides counties with the option to consolidate their voting precincts. Adams stressed this decision was left to each county to decide what works best for it, and said some counties who have already done so have seen thousands in savings.
HB 574 also allows for Kentucky voters to request an absentee ballot though the state’s website. Adams said this was “maybe the most important administrative impact we had last year,” noting the website was more efficient and time saving. Adams says the website also allows to track their ballot, as well.
During the 2018 election, Adams said 7.5 percent of absentee ballots were thrown out due to election officials being unable to verify the voter’s signature. Thanks to HB 574, Adams said election officials will now first call an individual and verify that it was their ballot before throwing it away.
“And either it is you, and we’re going to count your ballot,” he said. “Or it’s not you, and guess what, now you’ve found out that someone’s trying to commit identity fraud against you. And that gives me the ability to refer this to law enforcement.”
Other changes in HB 574 include a change Adams admits he borrowed from the state of Arizona, the ban of ballot harvesting. He said Arizona’s law was challenged and upheld in the U.S. Supreme Court on July 1, and therefore, Kentucky’s law was also upheld by the Supreme Court. The bill also allows Adams the ability to clean up Kentucky’s voter rolls. He said his office had removed approximately 100,000 dead voters off the voter rolls, but that his power was limited to just removing those who had passed away. Before the change in law, Adams was not permitted to remove Kentucky voters from the rolls who had moved and were voting in another stat. He is now able to and hopes to remove about 400,000 ineligible voters from Kentucky’s voter rolls.
Adams said that while running for office and campaigning across the state, he was told by multiple people across the political spectrum that voters in Kentucky want to vote on a piece of paper. As a result, House Bill 574 will require any Kentucky county upgrading its voting machines to replace them with paper ballot machines. When Adams took office, he said only 29 counties had at least one machine capable of reading a paper ballot. He says all 120 counties now have at least one machine. He said both paper and all-electrical voting machines cost about the same, and that it would not be more expensive for counties to purchase the paper ballot machines when they upgrade next.
Having the paper ballots allow for states to conduct audits and recounts should the need arise, said Adams. He also reassured those in attendance that despite the misinformation floating around on social media, Kentucky’s voting machines were not connected to the internet.
“They don’t log in to the internet, they’re not in the cloud, they don’t have the capacity on the cloud. They plug into the wall, that’s about it,” he said.
“But there’s a lot of Democrats think that Donald Trump stole the election from Hillary Clinton through machine hacking. I think that’s total nonsense,” he added. “On the same token, there are also a lot of Republicans in our state that think Andy Beshear stole the election from Matt Bevin through inflating the machines, that is total hogwash. Both sides are wrong.”
“But guess what, my job is to enhance your confidence in our system,” Adams continued. “And the best way for me to do that is to give you technology that you trust.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.