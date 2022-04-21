CORBIN — The City of Corbin will be honoring one of its most famous residents once again this weekend with the second annual Colonel Fest.
This year’s Colonel Fest is set to take over the streets of downtown Corbin on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is shaping up to be even bigger than last year’s inaugural festival.
Last year’s inaugural event had a great turnout despite the rainy weather but with sunshine in the forecast for Saturday, Corbin Tourism Director and Downtown Manager Maggy Monhollen is anticipating an even bigger crowd for the second annual event.
“Colonel Fest is going to be absolutely huge on Saturday,” said Monhollen. “We’re looking forward to an outstanding event full of family-friendly fun.”
The festival will include several activities and contests for people of all ages to enter.
At 11 a.m., the festival’s Secret Fried Chicken Contest will begin in the L&N Railroad Depot, located at 101 North Depot Street. There is no pre-registration required to participate in the contest and sign-up is free. Entries for the contest will be due by 11 a.m. and those interested in participating need to report to the L&N Railroad Depot between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Each entry in the contest must be chicken, bone-in and skin-on and prepared as classic Southern-American fried chicken. Contestants are required to prepare three individual plates or portions for the judging panel with two pieces of chicken each, with officials suggesting that participants submit one dark meat and one white meat piece.
All chicken dishes should be pre-cooked, brought on-site, and ready when judging commences at 11 a.m. Contestants are asked to bring their dishes in disposable containers. The judging criteria for the contest include flavor and overall taste, crispiness and texture of the crust, tenderness, juiciness, and appearance. Judging is expected to be finished by noon.
The Chicken Cluckin’ and Struttin’ Contest will take place on First Street at noon and the Egg Toss will begin at Sanders Park at 12:30 p.m. There will also be a free magic show at Nibroc Park beginning at 1 p.m. and an Ice Cream Eating Competition at Colonel's Alley beside Sanders Park at 2 p.m. Pre-registration for this contest is required and is open to children ages 6 to 12 years old. The first one to finish their ice cream will win a prize.
The Corbin High School Band will be providing live music during the event beginning at 3 p.m. on First Street, with a Chicken Costume Contest also beginning at 3 p.m. at Sanders Park. All ages are invited to enter the contest, dogs included.
The Finger Lickin’ Chicken .5K will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Sanders Park where participants can walk, run or even crawl 820 feet, eat a piece of Kentucky Fried Chicken and then run, walk or crawl another 820 feet to the finish line. All participants will receive a custom medal and prizes will also be awarded. All ages are welcome to join in the race.
To finish up the day’s contests, the Colonel Sanders Look-Alike Contest will take place on the stage on First Street at 4:30 p.m. This contest is open to all ages, as well, and no pre-registration is required.
Colonel Fest will also feature other events throughout the duration of the festival. All-day events include an art exhibition by the Cumberland Arts Collective, a chainsaw carving exhibition by J&K Kingdom Carvers in the lot across from Sanders Park, inflatables, a petting zoo, pony and camel rides, a mobile video game unit, community arts projects, and kids games and prizes at Nibroc Park. Over 50 food and craft vendors will also be set up on Main Street for people to browse and enjoy.
No overnight parking will be allowed on Main Street on Friday to allow vendors to begin setting up for the festival. Main Street will be closed on Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Cars parked on Main Street will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.