The rain and colder weather on Friday posed challenges for rescue agencies involved in an ongoing search for a missing Laurel County woman.
Numerous agencies from across Kentucky and several other states have been involved in the search for Rosa Mary Couch, 69, who was last heard from on February 17, according to a missing person press release from the KSP Post 11 on Feb. 19. Couch reportedly told her husband she was driving and headed in the direction of Somerset on the date of her disappearance. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is heading the continuing investigation, although information released to the public is sketchy at this time.
Rescue members from Laurel and Pulaski counties were among those centered near London Dock on Friday to continue the ongoing search for Couch that was launched soon after her disappearance. Members of the Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Department, Lexington Fire Department, London-Laurel Rescue, Pulaski County Rescue and Kentucky State Police were among those at the scene.
"We're trying to locate this lady and give her family some resolution to her disappearance," said Scottie Pennington, Public Affairs Officer for KSP London Post 11.
Pennington declined further comment on the specifics of the case, citing that it is an ongoing investigation at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.