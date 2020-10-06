TRI-COUNTY — While Laurel County Schools have been open for in-person classes since the beginning of September and Knox County opened in-person classes last week, Whitley County schools have yet to make their way into the classroom as Whitley County has remained in the red for current incidence rate for COVID-19. The schools that have been open for in-person instruction have all seen under 10 COVID-19 cases and most have remained under five cases.
Corbin Board of Education met Thursday and decided to open the school district to in-person classes beginning Thursday, Oct. 8.
The Corbin school district plans to hold in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesday being a virtual learning for all students. Hybrid options are also available.
Williamsburg Independent will continue virtual learning through Wednesday, Oct. 14 which will lead into Fall Break on Oct. 15 and 16. Plans for classes after the break will be decided later this week.
Whitley County Schools has decided to continue its virtual learning for the time being.
The state has offered a four-color metrics guide created by the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH). The guide lists each county in one of four colors and helps aid public school officials in making the decision on whether or not to open their doors to in-person classes or not. The guide is only applicable however, if the Commonwealth’s infection rate stands at less than 6 percent.
The four colors of the guide are green, yellow, orange and red. Counties colored green are those with fewer than one case per 100,000 county residents. School districts in green counties can hold either in-person or remote classes.
Yellow counties are those with 9.9 or fewer cases per 100,000 people, and allows in-person or remote learning and sports, but with heightened mitigation steps coordinated by local officials and school administrators.
Orange counties are those with 24.9 or fewer cases per 100,000. The DPH says school districts in orange counties should take into account a variety of factors to determine if they should move to remote learning exclusively. Sports still would be allowed, but there must be strict adherence to health guidelines.
Red counties are those with more than 25 cases per 100,000 and means school districts should move the following week to all-virtual instruction. Sports and all extracurricular activities should be suspended, according to the DPH.
Whitley County is at 49.2, Laurel County is at 34.3 and Knox is at 20.6 as of Monday.
The schools, though, have few cases, according to the numbers reported to Kentucky DPH.
South Laurel High School has three active student cases and two active teacher cases, which is the total number of cases the school has seen also.
South Laurel Middle School has three new student cases reported on Monday bringing the school to a total of five total cases with four of those active. One teacher at the middle school was also reported as positive on Monday, bringing the total positive cases for teachers at the school to three with all three being active cases.
North Laurel High School reported three new cases in students on Monday, bringing the total active cases in students to 10 and one has recovered. No teachers at the high school have tested positive.
North Laurel Middle School has had one student recover while one teacher was reported as positive on Monday and that is the only active or reported case in teachers at the school.
London Elementary School has reported three active student cases and three active teacher cases. No other cases have been reported in the school as of Monday.
Hunter Hills Elementary School in Laurel County has three active student cases. No other cases have been reported.
Williamsburg Independent has two active cases and has only had two cases total.
Lynn Camp School has one active teacher and one active student case, and those are the only cases that have been reported in the district as of Monday.
The McDaniel Learning Center in Laurel County, Boston Elementary in Whitley County and Girdler Elementary School in Knox County each have one active teacher case and no other cases have been reported as of Monday.
London Christian Academy, Hazel Green Elementary School, Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary, Cold Hill Elementary and Johnson Elementary School in Laurel County each has one active student case and no other cases have been reported as of Monday.
Corbin Primary School reported two new student cases on Monday and one has recovered. Corbin Middle School has one active student case as does Corbin High School. No other cases have been reported as of Monday.
Corbin Elementary has one active student case and one active teacher case as the only reported cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.