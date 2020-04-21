Schools to remain closed for rest of school year

In a conference call with superintendents on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear and Interim Commissioner Kevin Brown announced that students will not return to school to complete the 2019-2020 school year. All remaining instructional days will be NTI. Each school district will announce plans for how they will finish out the school year, and the Times-Tribune will provide that information in an upcoming edition. In honor of the Class of 2020 who didn't get to finish out their high school careers the way they may have always dreamed, signs have been placed around the Corbin High School sign on Cumberland Falls Highway and at the intersections of Kentucky Street and Main Street with each senior's name. | Photo by Erin Cox
