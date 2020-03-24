TRI-COUNTY — Over the last week, teachers, students and parents in the Tri-County, like many across the country, have spent their days adjusting to a new way of learning — a new lifestyle, really.
Last Monday, the teachers in the Knox County School District worked in their schools inside their classrooms to discuss upcoming instructional lessons, according to Knox Schools Communications Director Frank Shelton.
After Monday they provided the staff with printouts of the assignments if students need paper copies. Shelton said the district will continue to post all lessons online for those with internet access.
Teachers are remotely working, answering emails, checking their school voicemail accounts, and preparing for the upcoming in-class days that were scheduled to begin the week of March 30, but a new request from Gov. Andy Beshear has pushed the back-in-school days until April 20 currently.
Some teachers have volunteered to come in and assist with meal prep and delivery. Other teachers are choosing to come in at various times to get resources.
“Our goal is to maintain inside the building no more than 50 percent of the total staff count and no students in order to protect those with underlying health conditions,” said Shelton. “Some of our support staff has graciously stepped up to use their days to help the meal program and make copies. Those employees have the option to work on a A/B schedule to reduce numbers in our buildings.”
All of the custodians are continuously cleaning the public areas where people are coming and going, and classrooms are being sanitized using a machine that produces a fog to kill bacteria.
“We of course have the tried and true method of wiping down everything with approved cleaners,” added Shelton.
Corbin Superintendent Dave Cox said teachers in his district are working remotely.
“We have custodians that are working individually doing deep cleaning,” said Cox. “We are trying to keep the number of people collected together down. Teachers are working from home.”
Corbin Band Instructor Jimmy Cornn has been sharing information via social media to help other teachers and students during this time. Last week he shared the tool EdPuzzle. It allows teachers to manipulate videos for online lessons. Cornn said for example, you can upload a YouTube video into the program and embed questions along the way to quiz the students about what they are watching. You can also cut the video down to just the segment you want to share or insert your voice in the video for a moment to give additional instruction. Cornn said it works great with Google and Schoology. The grade the student receives on the video questions sync with a teacher's grade book. Cornn really likes this particular tool because it is both an at-home video as well as accountability.
All districts are closely monitoring updates from the Governor, CDC, and other health professionals and are making adjustments where they’re needed.
Shelton said the teachers are incredible, some are reading books online to their class and some are simply reaching out to say hello.
On Thursday, the Knox County School District began its daily meal pickup and driver service. All 70 buses delivered meals and printed lessons to students. This process may change as things develop, said Shelton.
Shelton is pointing everyone to the school district website for factual information and is discouraging direct information being posted on social media.
“This is a fluid situation and what someone may post tonight could very well be different by morning,” noted Shelton. “We also have a hotline setup, 606-277-2400, for those without internet access. The hotline, our automated calls, and website are our tools to keep information current and always accessible.”
It is no doubt that life for all has been interrupted during this pandemic.
Shelton said students have missed a lot of opportunities outside the classroom, like a return trip to Rupp Arena and competition in numerous regional and state events.
“We are looking forward to celebrating our students and one another, as a gathered community, in the future,” Shelton said.
