Corbin School of Innovation's third-grader Max Mitchell practices for the upcoming production of "101 Dalmatians KIDS" on April 14 at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door of the School of Innovation at 800 S. Kentucky Ave. for $2 for students and $4 for adults. The show will be held in the upstairs campus gymnasium. Make plans to come and see this great show. | Photo contributed
School of Innovation to perform '101 Dalmatians KIDS'
