CORBIN — Corbin School of Innovation is spotlighting Rachel C. Johnson, a middle school teacher at the Corbin School of Innovation.
Johnson has been an educator for eight years and has been working with adolescents for 14 years.
When Johnson was a student herself, her favorite subject was science.
Johnson's favorite summertime activity is spending time outdoors hiking and camping.
Johnson loves science fiction movies, especially the 2014 Christopher Nolan film "Interstellar."
One of Johnson's current favorite TV shows is "Stranger Things."
If Johnson could go back and tell her younger self something, it would be: "Don't stress. Do your best."
Johnson is most excited about the upcoming school year for - "The engaging, hands-on learning activities I have planned for my students. I think my students are going to have a great year!"
A fun fact about Johnson - she is a former Disney World cast member. In addition to her traditional teaching certifications, she has enjoyed partnering and learning through the National Park System, Ecology Project International, and the Center for Guided Montessori Studies.
The Corbin School of Innovation's mission is to enhance each student's educational success by providing unique and personalized learning strategies to meet individual needs and situations. The vision is to dedicate our time, energy, and resources to providing education for every student to reach the fullest potential.
For more information about the Corbin School of Innovation please visit Corbininovate.org or call 606-689-6629
