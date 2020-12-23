WHITLEY COUNTY -- The Whitley County Board of Education continued the beginning steps of bringing a Career and Technical Education facility to its district by approving a BG-1 project application form during its regular meeting this month.
Superintendent John Siler explained the BG-1 form is the first piece of paperwork the district needed to submit to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) to begin the project. Siler said the form consists of soft-costs for the project and would need to be approved by KDE.
"Nothing here is real firm, nothing has went to bid yet," Siler said on the costs listed on the BG-1. "It has a breakdown on what the building will be, site prep, electrical, HVAC for this building, the square-foot of the building, what it's going to be used for, the description of it."
If and when the form is approved by architects and the facilities branch at the KDE, Siler said the district could then begin discussing in more detail the future of the project.
As for now, Siler said the school district has reached out to students via a survey and asked what classes and possible careers they would be interested in exploring. The district has also reached out to the Career and Technical Education (CTE) branch and Frankfort and asked for data that illustrates the current and future job market demands for the Whitley County area.
The school district has also reached out to current local business owners and asked what kind of skills they would be looking for in a potential employee.
"That's what this building would be for, to help train our kids up in careers," explained Siler. "Anytime we can bring in new career opportunities, we want to try to do that."
The board also approved change order number two for the Whitley County Middle School's HVAC replacement and upgrade project.
Siler said all of the new HVAC units had been installed, and that the project was completed. However, during a final electrical inspection, it was suggested that the school's breakers be replaced, as they were nearly 30-40 years old. Siler said replacing the breakers would help protect the new units from surges.
The replacement would cost just under $6,300. Siler said the district still had plenty of money from the project's contingency to cover the cost of replacing the breakers.
"We definitely want to make this last little change, and this project will be in our rearview mirror and we're ready to move onto other things," he said.
The board heard a presentation from Deputy Superintendent Paula Rickett, who informed the board on achievement gaps found at each school throughout the school district.
Typically during this time of year, principals from each school would give presentations to the board identifying goals, activities, and strategies to help improve achievement gaps at their schools. However this year, each school will provide the board with a 3-5 minute presentation at a later date.
"The achievement gap means there's a difference between specific student groups," explained Rickett. "These groups include ethnicity and race, students with disabilities, English learners, economically disadvantaged students."
Rickett said that when compared to the state's most recent data - which is the 2018-19 school year, the state didn't perform a state assessment in 2019-20 - none of schools in Whitley County's school district showed a significant achievement gap.
"Analyzing the district data, it shows the achievement gap that is the largest in our district is between economically disadvantage and non-economically disadvantaged students," Rickett said.
Rickett said that at the elementary level the largest achievement gap was found in math, and that the same was true for the middle school level. The largest gap at the high school level was found in reading.
