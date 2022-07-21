WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Independent School Board is pleased enough with the performance of Superintendent Tim Melton that they are considering ways to give him a raise.
Board members discussed placing a raise and/or contract extension on next month’s agenda on Tuesday during the board members’ comments section of the meeting agenda.
“Mr. Melton has had a good evaluation from us. I think that we, as a board, are interested in changing this contract and talking to our legal advisor,” said member Kari Hamblin.
Paul Croley, the board’s legal advisor, said there are several ways that Melton can have a salary increase. The first would be a raise based on job performance and his evaluation. Another option would be an annual raise stated in an amended contract. Melton still has one year left on his current contract, but the board might make changes such as extending it. Another would be annual increment raises.
If the board extends Supt. Melton’s contract, then they would need to do further research on the legalities and procedures.
“I believe an annual raise would be best,” said Croley, adding when asked to clarify, “You could amend the current contract and provide for a raise. It would be effective with full approval from the board.”
In other business, Principal Marc Taylor stood to address the board on some upcoming changes to the school for the new school year.
“We’ve been working throughout the year to ensure that the 2022-2023 school year will be off to a really fast start. We’re looking to start in a way that will bring us momentum for the school year,” said Taylor, after mentioning the updates to the furniture in the elementary school section of WISB. “We’re very pleased.”
They have hired new teachers and are working to get the school ready for students when they come back to class on August 31.
Principal Taylor revealed that the school has been busy putting together new furniture for the elementary school classes in the hearing of delegations for the board. As a community, students and even retired staff came together to help put together the furniture.
“It’s going to be very exciting for the teachers and students to enjoy,” said Taylor, adding the project made some classes seem bigger.
Another item on the agenda was to discuss extending contract days for the agricultural position to 240 days. The extension of the contract would also allow for the agricultural students and the teacher to take on a special project wherein they would work together the entire summer. An example of such a project could be growing vegetables and fruit or working with any livestock the student may have.
The board passed the recommendation, feeling it was important for agricultural and FMLA students.
In other items approved and passed:
• The employee handbook. They added Memorial Day to the holidays. The state also recently added quarantine days for those who might have to go on COVID leave to allow for an additional 10 days for those who run out of sick leave but still need to quarantine. Since this is a state-influenced action, WISD would have to abide by this policy.
• The board approved the SRO (school resource officer) contract between The City of Williamsburg Police Department and WISD for two SROs for the school year.
• The board briefly discussed finding and hiring an architect to make renovations to the Ralph/Prewitt/Finley Legion Field Rose-Stanfill Stadium. The board has made no firm decisions on hiring an architect but are open to finding someone. Melton would like to update the bleachers and the lights.
• The school will also move toward not allowing students or staff to charge meals for the new school year in order to avoid debt for the food service budget. Parents will be able to pay ahead for their children to get meals or a la carte.
• There was an update to 504 Procedures, which addresses Americans with Disabilities. If a student breaks an arm, for example, they could get help taking notes. Yet 504 goes beyond this, covering students with anxiety, diabetes, and sometimes dietary needs. Students can get more time on schoolwork if anxiety prevents them from doing the work, for example. The update to the procedure was to broaden the definition of a parent, such as foster parents, to better help the kids.
• Chelsy Tyree, the occupational therapist, comes to the school twice a week to provide services to students. The board approved the agreement between Tyree and WISD, including a $5 a day increase in her pay.
• Reba Moore has been the school psychologist for many years and is now semi retired although she still does work for WISD. The school would need a test kit for her to continue working with the kids. The board approved the agreement between the school and Moore to continue providing her services to the school.
