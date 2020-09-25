CORBIN — After Gov. Andy Beshear stated Monday that he would not be giving another formal recommendation on the in-person opening of schools, the Corbin Board of Education reminded community members that they (members of the community) essentially determine the educational future for students.
The Corbin Board of Education met Thursday evening with a live stream available.
“Let me be clear, that there is not going to be an overall recommendation coming from me or my office post Sept. 28,” Gov. Beshear said on Sept. 14. “What’s going to be provided is the information to make a week-by-week decision in our various school districts and counties based on prevalence and what public health experts believe is the right course based on that prevalence.”
Corbin Board Chair Kim Croley reminded community members that they in fact control whether children can go back to in-person classes and noted the above mentioned statement from Beshear. Croley then held up the color coded chart administrators are to use when they make decisions.
The chart Croley held provides the metric to be used with public health guidance in making decisions.
Croley encouraged community members to wear masks, wash hands and social distance.
“We have to do these things in order that our students can go back to school,” said Croley. “We need you all to help us. You all will make the decision for us.”
The new guidance from the state is in effect as long as the state’s positivity rate is less than 6% and the health care system has enough resources. The color-coded map will provide districts with corresponding guidance and will be updated every Thursday evening to guide schools for the following week.
Schools in green and yellow areas essentially follow KDE Healthy at Schools guidance. Schools in an orange zone should take enhanced measures, including more aggressive crowd limits, and should consider a variety of factors to determine what mode of instruction they should use.
If a county reaches red, then in-person instruction should be suspended the following week and only remote learning should occur; schools may still use small groups per KDE guidance for special circumstances
On Sept. 14, Dr. Stack added that once a county reaches red, it should return to yellow before resuming in-person instruction to allow for disease activity to return to a safer level and to increase the probability of successfully staying open for in-person instruction upon reopening.
Superintendent Dave Cox said that if the district were to get to red, it is hard to get things back to where they want to be.
As for back to school in the Corbin district, Cox said it has been better than he hoped for. Some community members have complimented how much better things are now than when they left in March. He credited the teachers relentless work throughout the summer.
And while there’s a sadness in the no-contact education, he said it’s also very nice to see the effort that’s going into the virtual learning.
Assistant Superintendent Cindy Davis echoed that saying it is amazing to see teachers collaborating together while they live stream. The board is anxious to get kids back in the building.
Board Member Todd Childers asked Cox if they were on schedule to get students back in buildings. Cox said he met with principals on Thursday and said while they still have some things to work out, they are on track.
In other school board business:
- It was reported that the prior years audit went well—financials were in good shape and things look good for the future. There were no comments or issues noted, things went exceptionally very smooth this year.
- Tax rates at a recommendation by the superintendent stayed the same last year.
