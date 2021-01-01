CORBIN — The Corbin Board of Education heard from those helping to complete the construction projects going on within the district in a special called meeting on Dec. 16, as well as approved design documents for those projects.
The board had the opportunity to ask the architects working on the district’s construction projects, Kevin Cheek with Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects and David Jackson with Hacker Brothers Construction, questions regarding the various projects going on within the district, including the district’s new career center that is being built on Corbin High School’s campus which will be a two classroom center that will provide Corbin’s students with vocational classes such as HVAC and plumbing.
Cheek and Jackson answered questions from board members on the floor plans and schematic designs of the new project.
Jackson said that construction will likely begin in April after the foundation has been poured in March and the building is set to be finished in the spring of 2022 with the hope that students can begin taking classes in the new career center in August 2022.
The board members voted to approve the design development documents for the new Corbin Career Center. During the meeting, the board also approved to hire Sherman Carter Barnhart for the elevator going in at Corbin Elementary School.
Superintendent David Cox wanted to recognize Corbin Area Technology School Instructor Tackett Wilson who helped to provide 75 families with meals for Christmas this year.
“He started about four or five years ago when he took over law enforcement class down at the vocational school doing turkey baskets,” Cox said.
At that time, Tackett was helping approximately 15 families with turkeys and all the sides for a Christmas meal and it has since grown to 75 families.
Cox said that Kroger also helped to donate gallons of milk and several healthcare workers came to help Tackett pack the food baskets.
“He does tremendous,” Cox said. “I was very impressed with work he had done and how much it’s grown and the community really helped with that.”
