WHITLEY COUNTY - As required by the state each September, the Whitley County Board of Education approved its working budget for the 2020-2021 school year during a special-called meeting Thursday evening.
Whitley County Superintendent John Siler explained that the state also requires each public school district's budget to include a 2 percent contingency. Whitley County's budget for the upcoming year includes a contingency just shy of 3.5 percent.
Even with the higher contingency budgeted, Siler mentioned that the school district was also able to include in its budget other projects and items this school year, including the purchase of multiple school buses and the ability to match KETS offerings the district receives throughout the year, which the district has to match, in ensuring the district's technology department has what it needs to offer the best technological resources it can to its students.
"Also one of the other things we budgeted for was a one percent raise for all employees across the board this year," Siler announced.
Siler said that during the 2018-2019 school year, Whitley County's state testing results ranked the district 34th out of 173 districts around the state.
"We have a great staff," he said. "They've been working through this COVID. We couldn't ask for better staff that's more deserving. There's not one more deserving than ours staff of this raise, so we budgeted for that also."
The school board also passed district's property tax rates for this upcoming year. Whitley County's property tax rates will remain the same at 44.3 cents per $100 of assessed value for real estate, and 45 cents per $100 for personal property.
Siler said that last year, Whitley County had the 11th lowest tax rates of any school district in the state.
"We are operating well fiscally," said Siler, later adding, "That obviously shows that you as a board being financially responsible with our tax payers' money to have the 11th lowers tax rate in the state. I'm happy to say, I don't believe there's any reason for us to raise taxes. We can continue with what we had."
The school board also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Whitley County School District and Berea College for a grant through private funds.
Deputy Superintendent Paula Rickett said the privately funded grant would be for $104,941 and would be used in four different areas: a quick turnaround for the COVID-19 relief, kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading, and transitioning to and through college.
The initial funding of the program would be for two years, with the potential of adding five additional years said Rickett.
Rickett said the first two years would be used to develop a comprehensive plan while demonstrating that the district had the capacity to do the work, and show results.
"The first early work will be divided into three different phases," Rickett explained. "One of them being internet access, and that's one things that we wanted to do with phase one. We wanted to provided internet access to the students for some of the virtual learning."
Rickett said the partnership would also provide students with the opportunity to have some instructional catchup caused by the pandemic. She listed things like extensive summer school, tutoring, and extensive reports as part of this perk.
The program will also provide 25 seniors at WCHS the opportunity to work with college coaches who will help them with filling out their FASFA, applying to college, and assist them in career interest planning.
In keeping with the idea of helping its students connect to the internet, the school board also approved a limited distance authorized customer agreement between the school district and Verizon Wireless.
Whitley County's Chief Information Officer Kevin Anderson said the agreement would allow the school district to take advantage of a price reduction from $39.95 a month to around $15 a month offered by Verizon caused by the pandemic.
"That's with unlimited, truly unlimited streaming data," Anderson said. "That is huge compared to what a lot of folks are having to do with the data that gets scaled down after you use so much of it doing your Zoom sessions, or your online videos."
Rickett added that this would tie-in to the first phase of the agreement with Berea College in providing students with internet access.
"When I spoke earlier, I said that we were looking at data. Our principals have been having their teachers to contact our parents about internet access, if they need paper packets through all this virtual learning, this NTI process that we've been in since the beginning of school," she added.
Anderson said that going through the compiled information from those contacts with parents, it was found that 559 students in Whitley County's school district didn't have access to the internet at home. However, when you factor in students with siblings who also attend school in the district, that number drops to 307 households.
The information gathered has also helped the school district in targeting the areas throughout the county where the biggest need for help, and where the biggest impact is. The district plans to purchase Verizon hotspot Jetpacks that work through cellular service that will provide students in the home with internet access.
"Hopefully we can equip several of our students' homes with these hotspots Jetpacks so they will have access," added Siler. "We've done the first part with the commitment of the board to purchase Chromebooks and be a one-to-one school district, and when I say one-to-one, I'm talking one Chromebook, one student. Not one Chromebook per household. Each one of our kids can get a Chromebook. It's something that throughout the school year, our kids will benefit from even if we're closed down, even if we're not."
In other business, the board:
- Was informed that Whitley County High School would continue its co-op program with Williamsburg business KECH. KECH is a callcenter that provides service to agencies with federal governmental contracts.
CTE Coordinator Krysti Conlin said that during the co-op's first year last year, 50 percent of the students who had gone through the program with KECH had been hired on by the company in some capacity.
Conlin said once the school district began holding in-person classes again, she would begin creating a list of students who may be interested in participating in this year's KECH program, which would begin in the third trimester.
- Approved the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program grant which will see $137,875.62 divided up amongst the school district's elementary schools. The money is used to purchase fruit and vegetables which are used to provide students with a healthy afternoon snack.
- Approved the third pay application to C3 Mechanical for work being done to the middle school's HVAC system.
Siler said that he and contractors had a progress meeting Thursday morning, and that project was nearing completion. Once completed, school district officials will be able access control of the school's HVAC system through the internet on their laptops, desktops and smartphones regardless if they are physically at the middle school or not.
