CORBIN — The Corbin Board of Education unanimously approved the gift of a metal building from an anonymous community donor during a special called meeting Tuesday.
The building is 9,100 square feet, said David Cox, superintendent for the Corbin School District, during the meeting. It is 70 feet wide and 130 feet deep.
The building will need to move from its current location, said Cox. The district would need to pour a concrete slab, reassemble the building and perform some optional modifications such as raising the ceiling about 19 inches, and a few other renovations to make the building usable. The monetary contribution of the district would be approximately $200,000 and $225,000.
Many different activities could make use of the building including athletic teams and JROTC.
“It is a building large enough to do lots of things in,” said Kim Croley, chair of the board. “[It will] give a large group of students a place to call their home. Every activity wants a place to call ‘my home’.”
The board voted unanimously to approve a small fee and one-on-one initiative for all students grades 4 through 12 to have Chromebooks. The district will use CARES funding to pay for the computers. The fee would be an increase to the already existing school fees.
The board discussed different ways for students to be able to use the computers in the event that classes are unable to be hosted in person. One of the solutions was to send assignments home on a storage device such as a USB drive and then placing wi-fi hotspots in or near the parking lot of the school(s) to allow students to turn in assignments via an internet connection.
The board also unanimously approved the salary schedules for 2020-2021 including a one percent raise. Croley said the board has worked diligently to ensure the district could afford to accommodate the raise within the district’s budget.
The district also received a $250,000 federal COPS grant. The board voted unanimously to accept the grant which will be split over the next three years and provide resources for two additional school resource officers.
The officers are part of the Corbin Police Department and are assigned to the schools, said Croley.
Croley said having the officers in the schools was both important for safety but also for educating students about interacting with officers and building trust relationships.
“We are teaching our students how to have polite and respectful interactions with a police officer, but also to have trusting relationships with a police officer in hopes that some of the things that happen later in life, wouldn’t happen here because we have already built those trust relationships,” said Croley.
The board discussed the potential start dates for the upcoming school year. Three dates were initially presented: July, August 19 and September 8. The July date was quickly ruled out, said Cox during the meeting. The two dates there most heavily discussed were August 19 and September 8.
There are incentives to starting later including having the time prior to the official start of the year to offer pre-work for rising kindergartners and those who were in kindergarten last year to help advance reading abilities, said Croley. Because the age group would have so few students, they could be socially distanced to maintain a safe environment.
Older students could be offered bootcamp work or catch up work to help students feel more confident about concepts they may have struggled with due to in person classes being canceled at the end of the 2019-2020, said Croley.
The board entered an executive session near the conclusion of the meeting. The board entered closed session “pursuant to the evaluation of the superintendent,” said Croley. The board did not re-enter open session following the executive session for the public. Croley said the results from the meeting will be in a document at the July meeting and posted to the website.
