WILLIAMSBURG — During its monthly board meeting Tuesday, the Williamsburg Board of Education approved creating tutoring positions via a private grant through Berea College.
Superintendent Tim Melton explained that because the grant is a private grant, the school district would not have to provide matching funds for the positions and that tutors will be available for elementary, middle, and high school students.
Melton said that he wanted to provide tutors for all three levels because of the different needs each level has.
“The elementary teacher, it might be bringing students in and they’re working with students one-to-one, one-to-three whatever is allowable,” he said. “The middle school students, they might have a different need. We know high school students, everything is credit-based and what we are working towards is graduation. We don’t want students to fall behind during this pandemic not only instructionally, but also in terms of credits,” he continued, adding that the high school level tutor could be someone that tracks how students are progressing in the programs they’re enrolled in.
Beginning next year and ending on June 30, tutoring would be two hours a day after school for a total of about 10 hours a day. The school will utilize staff already working for the school district.
Through the same grant, Melton informed the board that he and other district officials were looking to expand the school’s internet access so that it can reach the school’s parking lots. He said he knew of families driving to the University of the Cumberlands to use its internet for virtual learning.
Because of the limited number of vaccines the state has procured (so far about 38,000), the Department of Public Health (DPH) has asked that school districts prepare a roster of employees who plan to take the vaccine. DPH says that all employees of the school district are eligible to receive the vaccine during the educator vaccine distribution period. However, when that period will occur has not yet been confirmed by the state.
“In everything that I’ve heard, in everything that I have listened to and been told, nobody can put a pinpoint of when this is going to happen or when we will receive a vaccine,” said Melton Tuesday. “We just know that school staff is 1-B, is kind of what they’re calling it right there in terms of getting the vaccination.”
Governor Beshear has said that after health care workers and staff and residents at nursing homes receive the vaccine, EMS and educators were next. Beshear has also said that he thinks educators could start receiving the vaccine in February, but again, nothing is for certain.
Melton said that he had sent out an email to Williamsburg educators and staff asking who would be interested in receiving the vaccine. As of Tuesday, approximately 35 percent of Williamsburg’s staff had responded to Melton’s request.
DPH says each school must submit its roster by Dec. 30. Melton said he has set the deadline for Williamsburg’s staff to respond as Wednesday and that he would reach out to those individuals who do not respond by Wednesday. The department has also said that educators who choose not to get the initial vaccine when it’s offered, but later change their mind, will have to wait until the vaccine is made available to the general public.
When asked how staff were leaning in terms of receiving the vaccine, Melton said of the responses he’s received so far, it was split 50/50.
“I’ve had some say ‘yes.’ I’ve had some say ‘no,’” said Melton. “That’s their prerogative.”
According to the dashboard on the state’s website, as of Tuesday, nine Williamsburg staff members have tested positive for the virus in total, with two of those testing positive within the last two weeks.
Later in the meeting, the school board reappointed Dr. John Jeffries as Chairman of the board for the 2021 school year. Kim Williams was elected next year’s vice-chair.
