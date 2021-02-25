WHITLEY COUNTY — During a meeting Monday evening, the Whitley County School board approved schematic designs for the new Career and Technical Education Building set to be built on the high school’s campus.
Beth Bauer with RossTarrant Architects presented the board with both a base bid design and an alternate design for consideration. Bauer said both designs would see the building built in a parking lot located on the campus adjacent to Boulevard of Champions, and that the building would be one of the first buildings seen when visitors arrived on campus.
The base bid design would have the building come in at 10,500 square feet. Bauer said the two programs being discussed to go in the building, an electrical program and a carpentry program, have specific recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Education when it comes to the size of the classrooms and labs.
Both classrooms would be about 750 square feet, said Bauer. The electrical lab would be about 3,000 square feet, while the carpentry lab would have to about 3,500 square feet. The building would also include restrooms, a lobby/entrance area, and a storage yard back behind the building.
The alternate plan would include 2,000 square feet of space to be utilized by the high school’s ROTC program.
Superintendent John Siler said that area would provide the ROTC program with an environment-controlled area to practice their marksmanship, and color guard, as well as provide them with a space to conduct their physical training.
Bauer said the building could be built in either pre-engineered metal or in mostly brick, and asked the board if they had a preference. Discussions were had on having three walls of the building be built in brick, and the back wall be built in metal, but as Bauer explained, because of the two varying types of construction, costs may increase if the board decided to go that route.
It was decided that should the board go with the brick design, the building will be build with brick on all four sides up to a certain height on the wall to match other buildings found on camps. The back storage area was an area of concern when it came to the fourth wall being made of metal, as the loading and unloading of material could potential ding and scuff up the metal material.
In the end, the board approved a motion approving the design of both the base bid and the alternate bid with options for a fully pre-engineered metal building and brick building.
Bauer explained that there was still some more work and approvals that needed to be done before bids went out for construction on the building. She said it could be June before bids are sent out and received, and that construction was expected to take about 12 months. If everything goes according to plan with no hiccups, Bauer predicts students could start taking classes in Whitley County’s new CTE building in August of 2022.
