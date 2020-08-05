TT

SOMERSET - Somerset Community College (SCC) has announced the names of those students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. The spring semester concluded in May and a total of 639 students were named to the list.

To be a member of the Dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes.

Congratulations to these Tri-County students for their academic excellence. Dean’s list honorees include the following:

Knox:

Bargo, Allison

Brewer, Benjamin

Burke, Jessica

Chadwell, Tiffany

Clark, Breona

Collier, Cameron

Collins, Jobeth

Dean, Victoria

Gray, Aaron

Hensley, Anabelle

Hensley, Ronald

Henson, Kathryn

Hill, Andrew

Laxton, Michael

Lefevers, Ashley

Lockard, Noah

May, Josh

Mills, Robert

Mitchell, David

Owens, Jenna

Laurel:

Allen, Allison

Allen, Beverly

Allen, Nicholas

Ball, Brittany

Ball, David

Bargo, Chase

Blankenship, Ashley

Blankenship, Holly

Blanton, Amber

Blue, Bryan

Bramlett, Latosha

Brantley, Nicholas

Brewer, Jordan

Brock, Tosha

Brown, Ashley

Bunch, Mackenzie

Bush, Austin

Cain, Allison

Callahan, Jasmine

Carpenter, Kayla

Coleman, Kevin

Collins, Jason

Cowie, John

Cromer, Bryonna

Cupp, Jennifer

Curry, William

Dalton, Angela

Day, Loni

Delguy, Olivia

Dugger, Tori

Ehlers, Alice

Escobar, Lorena

Farmer, Autumn

Farris, Zachary

Fouts, Amy

Garrett, Roger

Garrison, Ashley

Gross, Stacie

Harris, James

Hensley, Jalane

Henson, Amber

Henson, Beckie

Hinkle, Trisha

Hodge, Christian

Hodge, Travis

Houston, Brianna

Hubbs, Lauren

Jones, Chase

Jones, James

Jones, Timothy

Justice, Tonya

Kennett, Anthony

Kennett, John

Kilburn, Darawn

King, Sydney

Kott, Renee

Kott, Robert

Lowe, Julia

Madden, David

Martin, Heather

Martin, Matthew

Mccoy, Rachel

Mchargue, Stephanie

Mcintosh, Sarah

Messer, Brittany

Messer, Kaitlyn

Messer, Tamara

Mihalik, Katie

Miller, Deidra

Mills, Jennifer

Moody, Jeffery

Mount, Diana

Muise, Erin

Mullins, Brittany

Napier, Jeffrey

Newby, Destiny

Nieto, Ivan

Noe, Christopher

Pagán, Julia

Profitt, Mikayla

Robbins, Hannah

Robinson, Brooklyn

Robinson, Derrick

Robinson, Rachel

Savelyeff, Alexander

Saylor, Christopher

Schooley, Trevor

Sharp, Tucker

Simpson, Ronnie

Smith, Bailey

Sowders, Angela

Spurlock, Donna

Stogsdill, Dhaigun

Strange, Sharon

Tengler, Jared

Veach, Mary

Wagers, Billy

Watkins, Kelsey

Whitaker, Holly

Whitaker, Mitchell

Williams, Ashley

Witt, Mason

Whitley:

Barnett, Brittany

Belew, Makenzie

Brewer, Kelsey

Cain, Tristan

Couch, Joseph

Dillon, Christopher

Elliott, Brittany

Fuson, Deserae

Giles, Pamala

Gore, Shannon

Hendrickson, Gary

Hubbard, Zoe

Hutton, Chasity

Jones, Jason

Keller, Holly

Lawson, Bridgette

Lawson, Michael

Lequire, James

Lipsteuer, Desiree

Madon, Charles

Matney, Tresa

Mills, Aaron

Mills, Josh

Mills, Zachary

Monhollen, Mable

Napier, Alexis

Powell, Daniel

Powers, Jason

Price, Logan

Rice, Jason

Rice, Jerry

Saylor, Alex

Sevier, Jacob

Smith, Jennifer

Strickland, Shara

Strickland, Shara

Vanover, Ashley

Waltz, Ashlie

Wilson, Aaron

Wilson, Sadie

Wilson, Thomas

Woods, Kasey

Wright, Nicole

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you