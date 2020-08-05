SOMERSET - Somerset Community College (SCC) has announced the names of those students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. The spring semester concluded in May and a total of 639 students were named to the list.
To be a member of the Dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes.
Congratulations to these Tri-County students for their academic excellence. Dean’s list honorees include the following:
Knox:
Bargo, Allison
Brewer, Benjamin
Burke, Jessica
Chadwell, Tiffany
Clark, Breona
Collier, Cameron
Collins, Jobeth
Dean, Victoria
Gray, Aaron
Hensley, Anabelle
Hensley, Ronald
Henson, Kathryn
Hill, Andrew
Laxton, Michael
Lefevers, Ashley
Lockard, Noah
May, Josh
Mills, Robert
Mitchell, David
Owens, Jenna
Laurel:
Allen, Allison
Allen, Beverly
Allen, Nicholas
Ball, Brittany
Ball, David
Bargo, Chase
Blankenship, Ashley
Blankenship, Holly
Blanton, Amber
Blue, Bryan
Bramlett, Latosha
Brantley, Nicholas
Brewer, Jordan
Brock, Tosha
Brown, Ashley
Bunch, Mackenzie
Bush, Austin
Cain, Allison
Callahan, Jasmine
Carpenter, Kayla
Coleman, Kevin
Collins, Jason
Cowie, John
Cromer, Bryonna
Cupp, Jennifer
Curry, William
Dalton, Angela
Day, Loni
Delguy, Olivia
Dugger, Tori
Ehlers, Alice
Escobar, Lorena
Farmer, Autumn
Farris, Zachary
Fouts, Amy
Garrett, Roger
Garrison, Ashley
Gross, Stacie
Harris, James
Hensley, Jalane
Henson, Amber
Henson, Beckie
Hinkle, Trisha
Hodge, Christian
Hodge, Travis
Houston, Brianna
Hubbs, Lauren
Jones, Chase
Jones, James
Jones, Timothy
Justice, Tonya
Kennett, Anthony
Kennett, John
Kilburn, Darawn
King, Sydney
Kott, Renee
Kott, Robert
Lowe, Julia
Madden, David
Martin, Heather
Martin, Matthew
Mccoy, Rachel
Mchargue, Stephanie
Mcintosh, Sarah
Messer, Brittany
Messer, Kaitlyn
Messer, Tamara
Mihalik, Katie
Miller, Deidra
Mills, Jennifer
Moody, Jeffery
Mount, Diana
Muise, Erin
Mullins, Brittany
Napier, Jeffrey
Newby, Destiny
Nieto, Ivan
Noe, Christopher
Pagán, Julia
Profitt, Mikayla
Robbins, Hannah
Robinson, Brooklyn
Robinson, Derrick
Robinson, Rachel
Savelyeff, Alexander
Saylor, Christopher
Schooley, Trevor
Sharp, Tucker
Simpson, Ronnie
Smith, Bailey
Sowders, Angela
Spurlock, Donna
Stogsdill, Dhaigun
Strange, Sharon
Tengler, Jared
Veach, Mary
Wagers, Billy
Watkins, Kelsey
Whitaker, Holly
Whitaker, Mitchell
Williams, Ashley
Witt, Mason
Whitley:
Barnett, Brittany
Belew, Makenzie
Brewer, Kelsey
Cain, Tristan
Couch, Joseph
Dillon, Christopher
Elliott, Brittany
Fuson, Deserae
Giles, Pamala
Gore, Shannon
Hendrickson, Gary
Hubbard, Zoe
Hutton, Chasity
Jones, Jason
Keller, Holly
Lawson, Bridgette
Lawson, Michael
Lequire, James
Lipsteuer, Desiree
Madon, Charles
Matney, Tresa
Mills, Aaron
Mills, Josh
Mills, Zachary
Monhollen, Mable
Napier, Alexis
Powell, Daniel
Powers, Jason
Price, Logan
Rice, Jason
Rice, Jerry
Saylor, Alex
Sevier, Jacob
Smith, Jennifer
Strickland, Shara
Vanover, Ashley
Waltz, Ashlie
Wilson, Aaron
Wilson, Sadie
Wilson, Thomas
Woods, Kasey
Wright, Nicole
