Scalf man arrested after deputy receives tip of individual 'selling dope'

FLAT LICK — On Monday at approximately 11 p.m., Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith received a tip on a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado that was parked behind the Creek Mart gas station just off of Highway 25E in Flat Lick. The caller said the individual in the vehicle was “selling dope”.
Deputy Smith responded to the location making contact with the driver, 43-year-old Jonathan Honeycutt, of Scalf. Honeycutt had a passenger in the vehicle with him.
During the course of the investigation, Honeycutt gave consent for the deputy to search the vehicle which yielded a black box inside a purse that contained a clear bag with suspected methamphetamine inside. Also found was a clear vile of liquid fentanyl and a clear bag of suspected marijuana.
Honeycutt was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (greater than 2 grams – Methamphetamine), and trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.), first offense.
