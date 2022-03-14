Say it ain't snow...

Although our time was springing forward Sunday preparing us for the first day of spring on March 20, winter gave the Tri-County one more taste of winter weather Friday night into Saturday. The Tri-County saw around 4 inches of snow accumulate by Saturday morning. Road conditions were poor early, but warm temperatures and road crews cleared the roads quickly. | Photo courtesy of Corbin Police Department

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you