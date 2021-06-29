The Corbin School District's Save the Children Program hosted its Summer Shell-abration at the Corbin Splash Pad Thursday. Children were provided goodie bags, got to hang out with pirates and mermaids from Royal Princess Entertainment, and were served free hotdogs from Red Dawg Hotdogs. The Save the Children Program’s mission is to turn every day activities into brain building moments, promote kindergarten readiness and academic achievement. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

