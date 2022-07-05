SAR and DAR celebrate nation's independence with 'Let Freedom Ring' bell ceremony

WILLIAMSBURG — A small crowd gathered together Monday, the Fourth of July, for the Let Freedom Ring bell ringing ceremony at the University of the Cumberlands.
The event was sponsored jointly by the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). The Ringing of the Bell began nationwide after it was held on July 4, 1963, as an Act of Congress to honor the original 13 states.
Attendees of the event joined together to say the Pledge to the Flag, sing "The Star-Spangled Banner," recite the Pledge of the Sons of the American Revolution, sing “My Country, ’Tis of Thee," read the Declaration of Independence, recite the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States, and sing the patriotic song, “God Bless America.”
The largest focus was on the Declaration of Independence, which aired the original grievances the American Colonies had with George III, the King of Great Britain at the time that the United States of America became an independent country of its own. There were very few seats left empty under the blue awning while everyone gathered together to listen to the full text of the Declaration of Independence.
“John Adams said to his wife that because the first vote to put this before the congress to address what Thomas Jefferson wrote was edited, and this is the version we read today,” David Etter, who serves as the President of the Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution, said of how the historic document evolved into what every American knows as the Declaration of Independence. He even joked that Jefferson was unhappy with some of the edits.
Charles Hayes, the Registrar of the Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the NSSAR, amped up the festivities by dressing in period clothing to evoke the Spirit of 1776.
“I’m afraid of these newfangled things," Hayes joked in reference to the microphones. "If you can’t hear me, throw a rock at me or something.”
It drew out a few chuckles while he rounded up two boys to help ring the bell 13 times in honor of the 13 Colonies: Virginia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.
