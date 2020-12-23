Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and an elf all visited Baptist Health Corbin Thursday evening to visit with local children. The hospital held a Visit with Santa event in which children dropped off their letters to Santa, received cookies from Mrs. Claus, and had their picture taken with the Claus family. Both Mr. and Mrs. Claus stood behind a plexiglass barrier to help ensure Santa was healthy and fit for his flight later this week. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

