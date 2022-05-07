Sanders Café—Mint Julep Academy  

Excerpted from my upcoming study about Col. Harland Sanders and Corbin, Kentucky.
- Wallace Hebert, Columbia, Tennessee. (My working chapter title: Well, I’ll be Julep’d! Colonel Sanders Mint What He Said!)
The Colonel said, “The Julep is Not a Drink; it is a Social Hour.”
By 1950 Col. Harland Sanders was a celebrity known across the Commonwealth as the Champion of Kentucky’s tourism industry. Each summer Kentucky’s “Governor’s Tour” traveled the highways in a Greyhound bus promoting state parks and local attractions--with multiple stops, public events, evening banquets and speeches, and an early start on the next day’s itinerary. It was a movable bipartisan feast of practical jokes, politicians (including the Governor), leaders in business and agriculture, and journalists. H. D. Sanders attended eleven out of the first thirteen tours. “Harley Sanders” had been a public speaker since Jeffersonville in 1918, as the Courier-Journal documents. He always had a message, loved an audience of any size, and probably knew every influential journalist in Kentucky; Sanders couldn’t wait to board the Governor’s Greyhound every summer.
Bill Ladd’s Almanac column was a must-read for Courier-Journal fans in those days. Ladd covered the Colonel’s Corbin capers frequently and rode along with Harland Sanders on the Governor’s Tour in 1950. Bill’s column for June 21, 1950, included “How the old Kentucky Colonel made his juleps. This dope comes from Harland Sanders of Corbin. He looked enough like a Kentucky Colonel to have used himself for a sign at his tourist court. He demonstrated the process of the julep to several of us while jouncing along on the bus.” Ladd reported, “the results were delicious.”
“The julep is not a drink, but a social hour,” he (The Colonel) says. Each guest received a glass with ice, mint leaves and (powdered) sugar. They made their own julep while they sat around and talked. “This keeps the party sober and also saves on the liquor bill since it takes at least 20 minutes to make a julep.” One should “hold the glass with the palm around it to help melt the ice. Use the tip of the spoon against the side of the glass and press down on the ice with the heel of the spoon. The object is to bruise the leaves and extract the oil of the mint but not to crush the stems and release acids they contain. After about 20 minutes of this you will find the sugar melted, mint bruised, and about half a glass of greenish-tinted water. Pour in (two ounces of) whiskey. Then sip. Do not gulp!”
On June 22, 1952, the Columbus, Ohio Dispatch travel editor Mardo Williams provided another account. Williams paid attention to the recipe. Colonel Sanders explained mint juleps to “a score of travel writers” in Corbin, Ky, at Sanders Motor Court. “The glass must be thoroughly frosted and filled to the brim with chipped ice. Four or five mint leaves are placed on the ice, and two teaspoons of powdered sugar are placed on the leaves.” After 20 minutes of massaging with a spoon, the sugar should be dissolved, and the glass filled with mint-flavored and colored water. “With a running fire of commentary and humor, the mint julep authority doled out his instructions as folks juggled their glasses. ‘Be gentle, these mint leaves are as tender as a woman’s heart and should never be crushed recklessly.’” The Colonel concluded, “In the old days of beautiful women, fast horses, and gracious hospitality, every gathering started with a mint julep party.”
On June 13, 1954, The Milwaukee Journal’s travel editor offered this summary: Colonel Sanders was taught “40 years ago how to make a julep by an old Kentuckian.” He says “it was originally considered a temperance drink. You will save on the amount of beverage consumed.” “With their hard cocktails, too many Americans are goozlers. (That’s the way he pronounces it.) Making their own juleps will be a lot of fun for your guests, and it will slow up their goozling!”
On October 13, 1957, the Cleveland Ohio Plain DealerMagazine reported an impressive event with numerous photographs: “Burgoo and Mint Juleps Flavor Menu at Party on Stouffer Farm.” At the close of Stouffer’s annual meeting of hundreds of managers and food supervisors from across America, Colonel Sanders from Corbin, Kentucky, “a famous restauranteur and Past President of the American Restaurant Association,” staged a hoedown, Kentucky barbecue and mint julep party. The Colonel was a close friend of the Stouffer family; he made and served the Burgoo (which cooked over 8 hours) and prepared blanket-wrapped country hams (which took even longer.) Each guest made their own mint julep under his direction: “A mint julep is not the product of a formula; it is a ceremony and must be performed with a true sense of the artistic.”
Along the way, one writer asked in 1952 at Sanders Café in Corbin, “What about those mint juleps we got in Louisville at Kentucky Derby time?” “Those were not good mint juleps,” said Sanders. “Those were tossed together to commercialize on Kentucky’s famed drink at the expense of the tourist. There ought to be a law against it!”
So... Have your Derby Party--but try the juleps the Colonel’s way!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.