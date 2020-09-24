WHITLEY COUNTY — “We’ve rebuilt the entire pumpkin patch,” said Rich Meadors. “We didn’t build it back like it was — we built it back 100 times better than what it was.”
The Sally Gap Pumpkin Patch re-opened September 18 with a record number of guests. In February after heavy flooding sank and destroyed much of Sally Gap Farms the Meadors family found strength both in their faith in God and their community to focus their efforts not on the devastation but on the future of Sally Gap. And today they’re beyond grateful they did.
“Just because I’m standing in a mud hole that don’t mean God’s forsaken me — that just means he’s got something better in store,” Meadors told the Times-Tribune in early February as water blanketed acres of his livelihood.
The Meadors have spent close to 10 years working the land, creating a pumpkin patch, a farm and a life they love. It’s become a safe, successful and fun-filled environment for families to come and bring their children, for schools to bring students on field trips and for endless memories to be made. Meadors and many farmers across Whitley County struggled with loss and damage due to the flood waters, they spent countless hours assessing the damage, hoped and prayed for a brighter future.
Since then, Meadors has witnessed volunteers from the community reach out and help clean up the farm and he and his family have spent their days and nights determined to turn things around. They’ve bought the farm beside them giving them a total of approximately 320 acres. With a new lunchroom barn that can hold close to 200 people, a youth zip line adventure, tricycle track, new petting zoo and calf barn, there are more things than ever to do on the farm.
This year Sally Gap raised as many mums as they normally do but they’ve already sold out. Meadors said they were sold out by by opening day. For over two weeks, Meadors has hauled mums all over Kentucky and Tennessee. He said he plans for 15,000 mums next year.
As for the pumpkins, it’s the best pumpkin crop he’s ever had. He attributes that to growing them on new soil over on the new farm along with the perfect weather.
“They got into some new ground and man do they love it,” Meadors said.
Since February the Meadors family has really put forth a lot of work into their family business.
“All in all what happened back in the spring with the floods, everything turned out and it’s probably turned out to be one of the better years,” Meadors added.
He said he knew that God had something better in store for them, God just had to give them a shove, a little nudge.
“I was devastated, I prayed about it and God said it’ll be alright,” said Meadors. “I dropped my head and went to work”
Since the family bought the other farm, Meadors said everyone loves it as well as the large horse drawn hay ride.
The Sally Gap Pumpkin Patch is open on Friday and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m. Every child 12 and under still gets a free pumpkin. Meadors said on opening weekend there were a wide variety of ages represented from babies to senior citizens.
Meadors laughed when asked about the upcoming Christmas season, but he said he’s planning for it.
During a spring volunteer cleanup session, one pastor prayed blessings over everyone and specifically asked for the farm and the pumpkin patch to go places that couldn’t even be dreamed — proof God is faithful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.