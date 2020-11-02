LONDON – Saint Joseph London has announced that it will be offering a free flu shot clinic throughout November. While it is recommended that people be vaccinated in September and October, it is not too late to receive a flu shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Getting a flu shot is an important step people can take each year to not only keep themselves healthy but also to ensure the well-being of our community,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important this year to keep respiratory illnesses like the flu from spreading.”
Free flu shots will be available to adults ages 18 and older, with a picture ID, via the hospital’s drive-thru clinic at 148 London Mountain View Drive, London, KY 40741. The clinic will be open during the following times:
Saturday, Nov. 7 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
To learn more about Saint Joseph London’s free flu shot clinic, please call 859.313.1109.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.