Saint Joseph London participated in Monday's Donate Life event, which involved raising the flag for Donate Life Month. Hospitals across Kentucky raised a Donate Life flag on Monday. April is National Donate Life Month, a time for all Americans to celebrate the generosity of those who have saved lives by becoming organ, eye, tissue, marrow, and blood donors. One donor can save eight lives. The moment of silence – actually 1 minute and 8 seconds – recognizes the 108,000 people who are on the national waiting list for an organ. Every 10 minutes, someone is added to the national waiting list, and more than 1,000 Kentuckians are waiting on a lifesaving transplant. | Photos submitted
featured
Saint Joseph London recognizes Donate Life Month with ceremony
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Col. Donnie L. "Boog" Martin, 81, the husband of Betty Collier Martin, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.
Donald B. Light, age 82, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his home in Corbin. Born in Hopkinsville, KY, he was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Light and Mamie Hite Light; wife, Jamie Rose Light; son, Michael Dale Clifford; great grandson, Cash Cole Hart…
Most Popular
Articles
- Local 21-year-old woman provides financial stability for family with teething product business
- Corbin man arrested for attempted kidnapping, promoting human trafficking
- 2021 May Day Queen candidates announced
- Corbin man attempts to escape custody multiple times during drug arrest
- Tiny Queen candidates for 2021 May Day named
- El Placer offers new dining option in downtown Corbin
- Jury trial set for four facing rape charges
- Red-hot South Laurel looking to bring home a state championship
- KABC 13th Region Girls Player of the Year
- Restaurant industry booming with business but no employees
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.