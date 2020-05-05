CORBIN — Corbin Rotary President Milly Burkhart never dreamed she’d be holding the Corbin Rotary Club meetings via Zoom but that is indeed what has happened due to the coronavirus pandemic. And although the spread of COVID-19 has postposed many of their fundraisers and activities, the club is still finding ways to give back to the community.
Burkhart laughed and admitted she’s not the most technologically advanced in the new style of meeting, thinking of her younger Rotarians.
“It’s better than nothing,” Burkhart said. “It’s a way to keep some kind of connection.”
She still emails everyone every week and looks forward to regular in-person meetings. The last meeting the Times-Tribune had with Burkhart she was gearing up for the 12th annual International Dinner hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Corbin and London which was set for March 28, at the Corbin Arena. The fundraiser to fight polio was postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thankfully some people who had already bought tables for the event went ahead and donated that money, said Burkhart.
“We will just start all over next year,” she added.
But the Corbin Rotary Club continues to press forward in the midst of these unique challenges.
Recently the club thought about some of the essential workers that might need a little love and appreciation.
“I thought who has not been fed,” said Burkhart. “I know everyone has been very good about feeding the hospital staff.”
On Monday, after reaching out to Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus for some ideas, the club decided to buy lunch for the city’s public work’s department. Tri-County Catering provided ham sliders and pasta salad, chips and more to nearly 40 employees.
Public Works Director Gary Kelly said to have lunch catered for his department was great and he appreciated being recognized.
“I appreciate them taking care of my guys, they work hard everyday just like anybody else,” said Kelly. “They are just as at risk as anybody, because we handle everybody’s garbage.”
Burkhart said this was just one way to acknowledge and reach out to another essential work force who is putting themselves at risk in this pandemic.
And lastly while the annual scholarship golf scramble in London which services scholarships in the community has been postponed until later this year, Burkhart said the club will still be able to give away some of those scholarships.
