CORBN—The Corbin Rotary Club sponsored a Thanksgiving meal for senior citizens at the Corbin Senior Citizen Center on Wednesday in a new format.
As COVID-19 still poses a threat to the senior citizens in the community, instead of their usual gathering, the Corbin Rotary Club hosted a drive-through event where seniors in the community could drive through and pick up their turkey dinner. This was the second year in a row the Corbin Rotary Club has had to change their event to a drive-through event.
“This is the best we could do,” said Milly Burkhart, chair of the Corbin Rotary Club’s Senior Citizen Center Dinner committee. “It’s very disappointing that we don’t get to have that face-to-face contact, that fellowship of being with them.”
“I’m really hopeful for next year,” she added. “Surely to goodness we’ll be back in person next year.”
The Corbin Rotary Club has sponsored the Senior Citizen Center’s Thanksgiving dinner for over 20 years now. Burkhart said this event was one of many Rotarians’ favorite events of the holiday season.
“This is one of our community service projects, so we’re serving the community and its population with this,” said Burkhart.
Around 125 meals were picked up by and delivered to seniors in the community for Wednesday’s Thanksgiving meal, which was catered by David’s Steakhouse and included a warm turkey dinner with all the fixings and was packaged for senior citizens to take home and enjoy. Those who stopped by also got a goody bag full of donated items from businesses and organizations from throughout the community.
Despite not being able to host their normal Thanksgiving meal in person, those who passed through were able to hear live renditions of 1950s musical hits by “The Ponytails” singing group. Several even brought out their lawn chairs and set up across the street to listen and dance with their friends outside the center.
The Corbin Rotary Club wanted to thank those who sponsored and donated to this year’s event including State Farm, Baptist Health Corbin, Cash Advance, Bluegrass Care Navigators, the University of the Cumberlands, Jeff Tipton, Milly Burkhart and Sudhir Patel. As well as, the singing group The Ponytails and the Corbin Senior Citizen Center staff.
The Corbin Rotary Club’s next event will be the Empty Stocking Fund which has helped provide a better Christmas for thousands of local children for more than three decades now. Gifts will be distributed at Immanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, December 18, while gift wrapping for the event will take place the night before beginning at 6 p.m.
