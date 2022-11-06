PIKEVILLE — During last week’s SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Summit, Governor Andy Beshear and U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers announced that $1.2 million had been awarded toward the development of a commercial drivers license and diesel mechanics training program.
The facility, to be known as the Southeast Transportation Training Center, was part of a larger announcement of $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program funds for economic development projects in nine eastern Kentucky counties.
Eleven projects are expected to retain or create more than 200 jobs, train 300 Kentuckians and serve more than 100,000 people via tourism, infrastructure development or training opportunities.
“Once again, this program is funding innovative projects that are bringing jobs to Eastern Kentucky so more of our families can provide for their loved ones and live the lives they want and deserve,” said Gov. Beshear. “The foundation has been laid for diversified economic growth as each of these projects is completed, helping these communities not only rebuild following July’s historic flooding but also thrive for generations to come.”
“As we continue to rebuild from the catastrophic flood in Eastern Kentucky, these grant awards are more important than ever before to advance job creation and new opportunities,” said Congressman Hal Rogers, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives. “These grants will give Eastern Kentuckians more opportunities to work and thrive in their hometowns.”
Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman selected the projects for initial vetting by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE). More than 86 applications for funding were received by the EEC’s Division of Abandoned Mine Lands.
“These grants are providing the kind of job growth and economic stimulus that we’d hoped,” Secretary Goodman said. “We are excited to have helped launch these projects.”
More than $166 million in federal funding has been awarded to Kentucky through AMLER since its inception 2016.
