Rogers applauds Supreme Court ruling limiting EPA powers

Weather Alert

...HEAT INDICES AROUND 100 DEGREES EXPECTED ON WEDNESDAY... The combination of hot temperatures in the lower 90s and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s on Wednesday will result in heat indices around 100 degrees during the afternoon into the early evening. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids, limit outdoor activities if possible, and check on outdoor pets. Also, double check your vehicle before walking away to ensure that children and pets are not still inside.