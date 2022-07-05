Rogers applauds Supreme Court ruling limiting EPA powers

The United States Supreme Court closed out its latest term last Thursday with another key ruling, this one limiting how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon emissions from power plants.
By a 6-3 vote, the high court found that the Clean Air Act doesn’t give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming without an okay first from Congress.
While the West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency decision has been decried by environmental advocates as a step backward amid increasing damage attributable to climate change, Congressman Hal Rogers issued a statement expressing his approval.
“The Supreme Court has taken monumental action in recent days to get this nation back in alignment with our Constitution,” Rogers stated. “For years, I warned that the Environmental Protection Agency was overstepping its boundaries, nearly regulating our coal industry out of business in the Appalachian region, sending thousands of coal miners to the unemployment line, and implementing stringent emission standards without the power to do so.
The congressman, whose 5th District includes several eastern Kentucky counties once fueled on a coal-based economy, called decision “an overdue victory for Kentucky and the American people” that could help energy costs.
“The court’s ruling now requires the EPA to have ‘clear congressional authorization’ before taking action on carbon emissions, ending the unregulated strangle-hold that unelected bureaucrats have had on our nation’s energy sector for years,” Rogers continued.
The decision put an exclamation point on a court term in which the conservative majority also overturned Roe v. Wade, expanded gun rights and issued major religious rights rulings — all over liberal dissents.
President Joe Biden has aimed to cut the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and to have an emissions-free power sector by 2035. Power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output.
EPA head Michael Regan said in the wake of the ruling that his agency “will move forward with lawfully setting and implementing environmental standards that meet our obligation to protect all people and all communities from environmental harm.”
The power plant case has a long history beginning with the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, which would have required states to reduce emissions mainly by shifting away from coal-fired plants.
That plan never took effect — having been blocked in 2016 by a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling on the lawsuit filed by West Virginia and others.
However, the legal fight continued when the EPA scrapped the plan after President Donald Trump took office — prompting another lawsuit led by New York. The federal appeals court in Washington ruled against both the repeal and a new plan — leaving nothing in effect while the administration drafted yet another policy.
Nineteen mostly Republican-led states as well as coal companies led the fight against broad EPA authority to regulate carbon output.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.