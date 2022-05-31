WHITLEY COUNTY — Friday night, 5-year-old Levi Ellis grabbed onto a sheep for dear life while a cowboy assisted him during mutton busting.
As long as the child was under 50 pounds, their parents or guardian could sign them up for $10. The child did not need any previous experience.
Ellis won second place.
Sponsored by Eversole Family Farms, Spurs’n S Rodeo, and Titan Tough, the rodeo at the Whitley County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday was a hit.
Carla Hunter, Ellis’s cousin, said, “He wants to ride bulls when he’s older.”
This is how a lot of bull riding starts for most rodeo athletes like Ellis. His family gathered around in the stands to stick around for the rest of the rodeo and were aware of scholarships and other opportunities available to rodeo athletes.
Lancing Gallagher, another athlete at the rodeo, said he’s been doing this for a long time. He was previously a bull rider but went on to calf roping.
“My uncle always had horses growing up. So I got into bull riding, but then when I got too old to ride bulls, I started roping calves,” he said.
The events at the rodeo included the mutton busting, a session of men and then of women roping calves, barrel racing, and finally bull riding.
Funnel cakes, chili dogs, and Philly cheesesteaks fed those who came to watch the rodeo.
It was a great turnout with stands on all sides of the rodeo filled out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.