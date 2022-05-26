Rodeo coming to Whitley County Fairgrounds Friday, Saturday

WILLIAMSBURG — Dennis Eversole is excited about the upcoming professional rodeo coming to the Whitley County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday.
Eversole has been preparing for the rodeo to come to town since January. More specifically, the Spurs’n S Rodeo and Titan Tough Rodeo companies have teamed up with the Eversole Family Farm to put on the rodeo this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. both nights.
Eversole has rodeoed with Spurs’n S before and has worked with them for over 20 years. John and Wes Stalins are with Spurs’n S Rodeo. Rod and Tara Dizney are the owners of Titan Tough. Rod is a champion cowboy.
“We were hoping to bring more heightened awareness to the area. Most people don’t know that Kentucky has two teams. There are scholarships,” Eversole said.
Eversole is referencing the rodeo scholarships with both Murray State University and the University of Kentucky. They offer programs for rodeo athletes to participate in as well as scholarships. The Rodeo Stall Scholarship from Murray State, for example, is for $500. The scholarship goes toward boarding the student’s horse at the rodeo barn, but will go towards other things like tuition or books if the student does not need to board their horse.
The overall goal is to make the community more aware of the rodeo. Eversole’s hope for hosting the rodeo is that the community will realize there are more than just traditional sports such as football or baseball. And as a family man, his hope is that his daughter, who is in college, and that his son, who just graduated from Whitley County High School, will have something horse and animal-related to do this summer.
This is the first year the rodeo is coming to Williamsburg, and Eversole hopes that it can happen next year. Up until now, there has only been bull riding. This rodeo will have several events, including bareback and saddled bronco riding, calf roping, barrel racing, and bull riding.
