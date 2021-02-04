Rock band Steel Panther coming to Corbin Arena

CORBIN — A show like never before will be coming to the Corbin Arena in April.
The Corbin Arena announced on Tuesday that Steel Panther will be bringing a night of “debaucherous fun” to the arena on April 22 with their Heavy Metal Rules Tour, along with special guests Black Stone Cherry.
This was the first of four concert announcements Corbin Arena General Manager Kristi Balla has made for the new year, with three more announcements coming at a later date.
After having to postpone several shows last year, the arena hosted a very successful Travis Tritt concert in September, and Balla is hoping that success will continue this year while still following CDC and state and local guidelines.
“When anything has happened in my life, the one solid thing I’ve had is music,” Balla said. “Music and live events are usually what people turn to and it’s kind of an escape from reality or whatever is going on in the world. It’s been hard to not be able to supply that so hopefully we can come back with full force.”
Steel Panther was formed in 2000 and is comprised of Michael Starr (lead singer), Satchel (guitarist), Lexxi Foxx (bass) and Stix Zadinia (drums). Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with four full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level YouTube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, and FOX NFL Sunday.
Rolling Stone avowed, “There’s a reason Steel Panther have transcended their origins as a cover band playing the Sunset Strip,” while Metal Sucks declared, "Steel Panther’s concept is genius...their songwriting is...preposterously snappy – and relatable.”
Balla believes this concert will be a memorable experience and quite like nothing the arena has seen before.
“I have had the most trouble bringing rock bands as far as booking goes,” said Balla. “That’s my favorite genre and that’s where I have the most connections actually. The problem is we’re considered a mid-level arena but most rock bands will either tour at a theatre or a club or a huge arena with like 24,000 seats. There’s often no happy-medium. So we have had a few rock shows come through like Buckcherry and Puddle of Mudd, things like that where we did a smaller club feel, but there’s just nothing like a rock show.
“Over the past few years, I’ve really tried to not do just country. Obviously country sells here but I’ve tried to throw in some other genres as much as I possibly could. When this opportunity came up, I jumped on it because it’s just something totally different that we’ve never had.”
Tickets will go on sale on Friday at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
The arena will have limited capacity pod seating available and all current state and local guidelines and protocols will be followed.
