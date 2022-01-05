CORBIN — Corbin City Commission named a road and authorized the mayor to sign documents for a contract relating to the city's pool renovation project during a special-called meeting Thursday.
The commissioners approved naming a city road and associated right of way recently acquired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as Commonwealth Spur. The spur, located between Sonic and AT&T in Corbin, was voted into the city's road system in October.
The commission unanimously approved the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) from the company Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. for the city’s pool renovation project in November's regular meeting. On Thursday, Mayor Suzie Razmus was authorized to sign any and all documents relating to the contract with Brandstetter Carroll. The project is looking to provide a removable dome over the pool so that it can be used in colder months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.