River Stomp Bluegrass Festival coming back for second year Friday, Saturday

WILLIAMSBURG—The River Stomp Bluegrass Festival will be making its return to the Whitley County Fairgrounds this weekend.
After a big turnout for their inaugural festival in 2019, event organizers cancelled the festival in 2020 out of concern of COVID-19. But this year, organizers are excited to get back to the music.
River Stomp is a nonprofit bluegrass musical festival meant to bring the community together while promoting local artists and bluegrass music in the region.
The festival is put on by the nonprofit, BCDR Corp, consisting of mostly the wives and members of the bluegrass band Tidalwave Road. The organization was formed in 2018 after Whitley County officials asked local banjo player Ben Parker if he would look into putting a music event together.
Parker, President/CEO of BCDR Corp and Head Promoter for River Stomp Bluegrass Festival, as well as banjo player for Tidalwave Road and Straight Creek Bluegrass Gospel band, said this year’s festival will feature several local and regional bands, as well as a few national touring bands. River Stomp’s headliner this year will be bluegrass legend Larry Sparks.
The festival will begin on Friday night which Parker said would be exclusively bluegrass gospel bands while Saturday will be all bluegrass bands, with the exception of Whiskey Bent Valley Boys, a national-touring string band.
In addition to live musical acts, River Stomp will also have several food vendors, craft vendors and lots of door prizes donated by each of the vendors that will be given away throughout the weekend with the price of admission.
“There will be free kid activities such as an inflatables, pumpkin painting, s’mores, games, a fire truck, horse drawn wagon rides, and lots of room to play,” Parker said.
Parker said there will also be bonfires, some camping going on, parking lot picking and jamming, as well as a benefit Corn Toss Tournament on Friday night with a cash prize. The tournament will be sponsored by James Baker State Farm Insurance with a $20 entry fee, not including admission. Sign ups for the tournament will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday night and the tournament will take place at 6 p.m.
Admission to get into the event will be $10 a day at the gate for adults or $15 for both days. Children 12 years and under get in for free. Parker said that all proceeds from admission will go directly back into the festival.
“Our goal is to provide quality entertainment and a family friendly event keeping the cost as low as possible so as to be affordable for the whole community,” Parker said.
It is encouraged that those in attendance follow all COVID-19 safety and social distancing recommendations. Hand sanitizer will be available on site, as well as hand washing stations.
River Stomp Bluegrass Festival will be held at the Whitley County Fairgrounds, which is located off of Savoy Road in Williamsburg. Directions can be found on the River Stomp website or from I-75 take Exit 11 and follow the signs. Handicap parking will also be available at the festival.
The festival will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday night and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with a schedule of events on the website.
For more information, visit www.riverstompbluegrassfestival.com or follow the River Stomp Bluegrass Festival page on Facebook.
