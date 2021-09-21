The 2021 River Fog Festival that was set to take over River Fog Park in downtown Williamsburg on October 2 has been canceled. In August, organizers announced Rachel Crowe Band, Quite Literally and Wolfpen Branch would be taking the stage for this year’s festival. Then, last Wednesday, organizers of the festival announced its cancellation in a Facebook post. “We have decided to cancel River Fog Festival this year due to growing concerns from both organizers and community members around our collective public health,” the post read. “We were so excited about our lineup and vendors and hope they will join us in 2022 when we can River Fog with you all safely again.” | File Photo
featured
River Fog canceled due to COVID
- By Emily Adams-Bentley Staff Writer
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Billy Ray Jones, 76, a veteran of the Vietnam War and longtime resident of Corbin, passed away September 16, 2021, surrounded by family. Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Harold Ray Barton Sr., age 72, of Engineer Street, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on March 18, 1949 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Carl and Mae (Davis) Barton. In addition to his parents, he was al…
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin Walmart to close at 2 p.m. Wednesday until Friday morning
- KSP investigating fatal shooting in Whitley County; Indiana man named as victim
- THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Homesick
- Corbin native filming in hometown this weekend for short film
- Redhound Varsity Club Hall of Fame class announced
- UPDATE: Father, son found safe
- ANOTHER POUNDING: Top-ranked Redhounds pummel Somerset, 52-6
- About 30 attend medical freedom rally in downtown Corbin Saturday
- Whitley County tops state for COVID-19
- UPDATE: London woman identified as victim in Tuesday morning fatal crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.